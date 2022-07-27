Calendar for Wednesday, July 27

MSC OPAS’ 50th season begins with “Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock ‘n’ Roll.” Composer/lyricist Neil Berg leads Broadway performers and rock singers through popular music from the 1940s through the early 1980s, including Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, The Beatles, Carole King, Linda Ronstadt and Fleetwood Mac. Sept. 27-28 at 7:30 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium. $19 to $50. www.opastickets.org.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Tip-a-Cop, 3 to 10 p.m., Texas Roadhouse, 1601 University Drive in College Station. Law enforcement officers from around Bryan and College Station will refill drinks and serve customers for tips, which benefit Special Olympics. Continues through Thursday.

Book Tasting, 6 p.m., Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Dinner and book event. Sold out; contact handerson@bryantx.gov to be put on waitlist.

Out for the Summer Teen Party, 7 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan. Music, games and dancing.

Salvation Army food distribution, beginning at 9 a.m. at 2506 Cavitt Ave. in Bryan. Food will be distributed to those in need until supplies run out.

Dart tournament, 8 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Caldwell. $10 entry fee.

Aggieland Trivia, 7 p.m., South Flo Pizza in H-E-B, 11675 F.M. 2154 in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

Piano Bar, 8 p.m. at The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Open-mic night with Chris Helms, 7 p.m., Mo’s Irish Pub & Grill, 1025 University Drive, Suite 101 in College Station.

Comedy Night, 9 p.m., 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan.

Wayne Johnson, 6 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Johnny & Lise, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

COVID-19 TESTING

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

George Bush: An Environmental President, through Aug. 1 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit explores President George H.W. Bush’s environmental initiatives, including the Clean Air Act Amendment, the Oceans Act and the Everglades National Park Expansion Act. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

Oceans of Plastic, through Aug. 1 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

Saved By the Bell: Celebrating Art Education in the Brazos Valley, through Aug. 11 at Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. Exhibit includes works by more than a dozen current and retired teachers in the Brazos Valley. Open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.