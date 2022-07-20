Calendar for Wednesday, July 20

The Summer Film Series at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum continues Aug. 12 with “Invictus,” the 2009 film about Nelson Mandela and the captain of South Africa’s rugby team. The film is being shown in conjunction with the exhibit “Mandela: The Official Exhibition,” which opens July 29. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Coolers are allowed, but no pets or glass containers. Free games and refreshments begin at 7 p.m., movie starts after sundown. bush41.org/events.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Exploring History Lunch Lecture, 11:30 a.m., Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. College Station’s Historic Preservation Committee and Parks and Recreation Department present monthly lectures. This month’s topic: “The Book of Aggie Lists: Texas A&M University’s Military Heritage” with author Col. James Woodall.

Out for the Summer Teen Party, 7 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan. Music, games and dancing.

Summer Art Contests. Bryan-College Station Public Library System presents art contests for ages 5 to 18 and an adult contest for ages 18 and older. Through Friday. Artwork can be turned in at either Ringer or Mounce Library. Details at bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/#art-contest.

Salvation Army food distribution, beginning at 9 a.m. at 2506 Cavitt Ave. in Bryan. Food will be distributed to those in need until supplies run out.

Dart tournament, 8 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Caldwell. $10 entry fee.

Aggieland Trivia, 7 p.m., South Flo Pizza in H-E-B, 11675 F.M. 2154 in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen, 9 p.m., Hurricane Harry’s, 313 College Ave. in College Station.

Wayne Johnson, 6 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Delwin Twitty and Rick Stearns, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Piano Bar, 8 p.m. at The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Open-mic night with Chris Helms, 7 p.m., Mo’s Irish Pub & Grill, 1025 University Drive, Suite 101 in College Station.

COVID-19 TESTING

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

George Bush: An Environmental President, through Aug. 1 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit explores President George H.W. Bush’s environmental initiatives, including the Clean Air Act Amendment, the Oceans Act and the Everglades National Park Expansion Act. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

Oceans of Plastic, through Aug. 1 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.