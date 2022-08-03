Calendar for Wednesday, Aug. 3

Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers presents its Back to School Bash on Aug. 25 with performances by Briscoe, Montclair and Hunter Cox and the Big League Boys. 455 George Bush Drive in College Station. Doors open at 6 p.m., performances begin at 7 p.m. $20.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Feast of Caring, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The event, which benefits the Brazos Valley Food Bank, features a lunch of rice, beans, sausage, salad and dessert, served by “celebrity servers.” No tickets or reservations required. Free; donations accepted. Call 979-779-3663 for more information.

Sensory Friendly Swim Day, 1 to 5 p.m., Sadie Thomas Pool, 129 Moss St. in Bryan. For individuals who need reduced sensory exposure, the pool will have signage encouraging no yelling or loud volume. Water features will be turned off, as will music, and additional staff will be present.

Grand Station Entertainment Storytime, 3 p.m., Grand Station, 2400 Earl Rudder Freeway in College Station. Children’s stories, songs and take-home craft. Registration not required. Call 979-209-6347 for more information.

Mitchell Institute Star Party, 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., in front of Sbisa Dining Hall, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus. The Mitchell Institute presents this astronomy event. physics.tamu.edu/events/mitchell-institute-star-party-4.

Wag Wednesdays, 3 to 6 p.m., Mo’s Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive, Suite 101 in College Station. “Yappy Hour” includes free dog ice cream.

Out for the Summer Teen Party, 7 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan. Music, games and dancing.

Salvation Army food distribution, beginning at 9 a.m. at 2506 Cavitt Ave. in Bryan. Food will be distributed to those in need until supplies run out.

Dart tournament, 8 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Caldwell. $10 entry fee.

Aggieland Trivia, 7 p.m., South Flo Pizza in H-E-B, 11675 F.M. 2154 in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT Piano Bar, 8 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Open-mic night with Chris Helms, 7 p.m., Mo’s Irish Pub & Grill, 1025 University Drive, Suite 101 in College Station.

Delwin Twitty and Rick Stearns, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

COVID-19 TESTING

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Saved By the Bell: Celebrating Art Education in the Brazos Valley, through Aug. 11 at Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. Exhibit includes works by more than a dozen current and retired teachers in the Brazos Valley. Open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.