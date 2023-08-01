WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Bluebonnet Kickoff Classic Open & Junior Brahman Shows, TBD, Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.

Sensory Friendly Swimming, noon-5 p.m., Sadie Thomas Pool, 129 Moss St. in Bryan.

Yoga, 6:30 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Cornhole tournament, 6:30 p.m., Four Downs Sports Bar, 700 University Drive E. in College Station.

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 W Villa Maria Rd. in Bryan. 7 p.m., South Flo Pizza, 11675 F.M. 2154 in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., 701 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. 7 p.m., Cowboy Club, 2820 Finfeather Road in Bryan. 7 p.m., Tilted Pint, 4248 Boonville Road in Bryan. 8 p.m., The Revelry at Aggieland Boutique Hotel, 1508 S. Texas Ave. in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

"Evan Almighty," noon, The Queen Theatre, 110 S. Main St. in Bryan.

Comedy Night, 9:30 p.m., 3rd Floor, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

We Served Too, through Aug. 20 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Marine Corps Art, through Sept. 4 at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum’s Fidelity Gallery (1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station). Works of art by combat veterans, focusing on the Marine Corps immediately following the Vietnam War through recent years. The museum is open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

I Will Go to Texas, through Sept. 29 at Cushing Memorial Library & Archives (400 Spencer St. in College Station). "I Will Go to Texas: A Selection of Texas Landscapes, Wildflowers and Wildlife" features paintings from artists such as James Audubon spanning from the mid-1800s through the late-1900s that capture Texas' natural and cultural history. Exhibit is free. Cushing Library is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students.