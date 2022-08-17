Calendar for Wednesday, Aug. 17

The Dixie Chicken is hosting the Bottle Cap Alley Trading launch party Friday at 5 p.m., featuring performances by Clayton Gardner and Mike Gilbert on the back porch. At around 6:30 p.m., thousands of bottle caps donated by Shiner Beer will be poured throughout Bottle Cap Alley. The event is part of the Dixie Chicken’s launch of bottlecapalleytrading.com. 307 University Drive in College Station.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Exploring History Lunch Lecture, 11:30 a.m., Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. College Station’s Historic Preservation Committee and Parks and Recreation Department present monthly lecture. Topic: “Manning Smith Dance Legacy,” presented by Sherry Smith Frisk. Lunch registration closed. Reservations not required to attend lecture.

Get the Facts, 6 p.m., Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Series on nutrition tackles portion size, sodium, fat and added sugar. For ages 18 and older.

Bourbon Conversations: Battle of the Whiskeys, 5:30 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Whiskey tastings and conversations led by retired Col. Ross Guieb, executive director of the George H.W. Bush Combat Development Complex at Texas A&M.

Wag Wednesdays, 3 to 6 p.m., Mo’s Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive, Suite 101 in College Station. “Yappy Hour” includes free dog ice cream.

Salvation Army food distribution, beginning at 9 a.m. at 2506 Cavitt Ave. in Bryan. Food will be distributed to those in need until supplies run out.

Dart tournament, 8 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Caldwell. $10 entry fee.

Aggieland Trivia, 7 p.m., South Flo Pizza in H-E-B, 11675 F.M. 2154 in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT Piano Karaoke with the Bryan Piano Man, 7 p.m., Queen Theatre, 110 S. Main St., Downtown Bryan.

Piano Bar, 8 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Open-mic night with Chris Helms, 7 p.m., Mo’s Irish Pub & Grill, 1025 University Drive, Suite 101 in College Station.

Rose Manning, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Wayne Johnson, 6 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

COVID-19 TESTING

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.