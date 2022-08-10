Calendar for Wednesday, Aug. 10

The Zmed Brothers, also known as “The Everly Brothers Experience,” perform Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. at The Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre, 111 W. Main St. in Brenham. The performance includes the Everly Brothers’ hits including “Wake Up Little Susie,” “All I Have to Do Is Dream” and “Cathy’s Clown.” $35-$55. thebarnhillcenter.com/events.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Meyer Book Club, 10 a.m., Bob and Wanda Meyer Senior and Community Center, 2275 Dartmouth St. in College Station. The group will discuss “One on One” by Ruth Ware. In-person and via Zoom. Registration required. Call Ashley at 979-209-6347.

Get the Facts, 6 p.m., Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. New four-week series about nutrition including portion size, sodium, fat and added sugar. For ages 18 and older.

Wag Wednesdays, 3 to 6 p.m., Mo’s Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive, Suite 101 in College Station. “Yappy Hour” includes free dog ice cream.

Out for the Summer Teen Party, 7 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan. Music, games and dancing.

Salvation Army food distribution, beginning at 9 a.m. at 2506 Cavitt Ave. in Bryan. Food will be distributed to those in need until supplies run out.

Dart tournament, 8 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Caldwell. $10 entry fee.

Aggieland Trivia, 7 p.m., South Flo Pizza in H-E-B, 11675 F.M. 2154 in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT Piano Bar, 8 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Open-mic night with Chris Helms, 7 p.m., Mo’s Irish Pub & Grill, 1025 University Drive, Suite 101 in College Station.

Wayne Johnson, 6 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Johnny & Lise, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

COVID-19 TESTING

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

Saved By the Bell: Celebrating Art Education in the Brazos Valley, through Thursday at Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. Exhibit includes works by more than a dozen current and retired teachers in the Brazos Valley. Open Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.