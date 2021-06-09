Calendar for Wedensday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The 13th annual Community Softball Classic is set for Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Edible Field in Bryan. Bryan and College Station firefighters will compete against members of the Bryan and College Station police departments. Tickets to the game are $9 and include admission to the Brazos Valley Bombers game that follows. Proceeds benefit The 100 Club.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Rio Brazos Audubon Society monthly program, 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. The presentation will be “Birdability: Because Birding is for Everyone” by Freya McGregor. The Zoom link is tinyurl.com/northerncardinal.
Lunch and Learn: Yoga and Mindfulness, noon at Palace Theater, 105 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Lexie Allgower of Life and Design by Lexie will discuss finding peace and improving focus.
Meyer Book Club, 10 a.m. online and hybrid event. Participants will discuss The Poppy War by R.F. Kuang. For the Zoom link, email amaliga@bryantx.gov. The Ringer Library in College Station will be viewing the Zoom event in-person.
American Business Women’s Association monthly membership luncheon, 11:30 a.m. at Courtyard by Marriott, 3939 Texas 6 in College Station. Stephanie Powell will be the speaker. Tickets are $35. go.theeagle.com/abwa.
Community Garden harvest and workday, 6 p.m. at New Victory Temple Church, 1115 Detroit St. in College Station. Volunteers welcome.
Brazos Sailing Club social, 6 p.m. at 1121 Ursuline Ave. in Bryan. Bring a side for a Mexican meal and hear about the club’s events.
LIVE MUSIC
Pecos Hurley and Graycie York, 9 p.m. at Hurricane Harry’s, 313 College Ave. in College Station. Tickets are $15. go.theeagle.com/harrys.
Open Mic 101, 9 p.m. at The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free and open to the public. All skill levels welcome.
Mary Charlotte Young, 5:30 p.m. at the MSC Forsyth Center Galleries on the Texas A&M campus in College Station. Free.
Wayne Johnson, 7 p.m. at Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station. Free.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Townshire Plaza kiosk, 1901 Texas Ave. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
EXHIBITS
The Smithsonian Institution’s Water/Ways traveling exhibit, through July 17 at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit explores water’s environmental and cultural impact, including on climate, agriculture, transportation, industry and more. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Outwards/Inwards, through July 6 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A mix of charcoal and digital media from Krislyn Koehn. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.