Calendar for Tuesday

Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 9:30 to 11 a.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan. brazoschurchpantry.org.

Breakaway worship, 9 p.m. at Reed Arena on the Texas A&M campus. Students gather for worship and music. Everyone welcome. breakawayministries.org.

English Conversation Circle, 2 to 3 p.m. at Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Practice speaking English. All levels welcome.

Afternoon Book Club, 6 p.m. at Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. The group will be discussing “The Hideaway” by Lauren Denton. Registration is not required. For more information, email handerson@bryantx.gov.

Walk ‘n Talk: Rethink Your Drink, 10 a.m. at Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. An eight-week series on topics that focus on beverages that support hydration, nutrition and healthy weight, followed by a walk outside.

FARMERS MARKETS

South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station.