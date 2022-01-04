Calendar for Tuesday

The Rio Brazos Audubon Society invites the public to its monthly meeting on Jan. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The program will be on birding in Costa Rica by Michael McCloy.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Bryan ISD job fair, 3 to 7 p.m. at 801 S. Ennis St. in Bryan. Positions available for bus drivers, teachers aides, custodians, nutrition services and substitute teachers. Applications are available at bryanisd.org/careeers.
Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at Blue Bell Aquatic Center, 1800 E. Tom Green St. in Brenham. Email tjaster@cityofbrenham.org for more information.
Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 9:30 to 11 a.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan. brazoschurchpantry.org.
Afternoon Book Club, 6 p.m. at Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. The group will be discussing “The Color of Magic” by Terry Pratchett. Registration is not required. For more information, email handerson@bryantx.gov or call 209-6347.
All-day youth program, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. Games, sports, arts and crafts for kids ages 6 to 15. More details about the center’s after-school program are available at cstx.gov/lincolncenter. Registration is ongoing.
Jeep Night, 6 to 8 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Free drinks, food truck, door prizes and contests.
American Business Women’s Association monthly meeting, 5 to 8 p.m. at Embassy Suites, 201 University Drive in College Station. Lisette Templin will be the speaker. Dinner will be served. Walk-in tickets are $35. go.theeagle.com/abwa.
Brazos County 4-H Equestrian Club monthly meeting, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at A&M United Methodist Church, 417 University Drive in College Station. Members will discuss upcoming activities as well as updates from the horse judging and hippology teams.
Pool tournament, 8 p.m. at Wheel’s Tavern, 2004 Texas 21 in Bryan. $10 entry.
FARMERS MARKETS
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station.
COVID-19 TESTING St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. curative.com.
Lincoln Community Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ins accepted. curative.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. curative.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Walk-ins accepted. curative.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
SUPPORT GROUPS
NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health online family support groups, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free support group for loved ones of someone with mental health issues. Call 774-4713 for more information. Register at go.theeagle.com/namibv.
Al-Anon Family Group, 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan. The meeting is open to anyone affected by another’s use of alcohol.
Celebrate Recovery, 7 p.m. at Grace Bible Church’s Southwood campus, 1901 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. A 12-step Christian-based program to find freedom from shame, guilt, anger, depression and despair.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
“How the Other Half Lives,” through Friday at The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit features the photographs, correspondence and journals of Jacob Riis, a reporter who devoted his life to social reform and led efforts to increase awareness about homelessness, immigration, education, crime, public health and labor. The museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adult admission is $5. For more information, visit brazosvalleymuseum.org.
“Collage” by Lance Letscher, through Friday in the Wright Gallery in the Langford A Building in the College of Architecture on the Texas A&M University campus. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.