Calendar for Tuesday
Calendar for Tuesday

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The city of Bryan will be participating in the annual nationwide Clear the Shelters event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bryan Animal Center. Animals will be available for adoptions during the first-come, first-serve event. Participants are encouraged to submit applications before Friday. For more information, visit bryantx.gov.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Blood drive, 1 to 5:30 p.m. Coldwell Banker Apex, Realtors, 411 Texas Ave. S., College Station. Make a donation and get a free COVID-19 antibody test. Face masks are required. Sign up at bit.ly/CBAPEXBLOODDRIVE.

Bryan High School Profit Share: Support the class of 2021, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Rapid Express Car Wash, 2103 E. William J. Bryan Parkway. Part of the day’s proceeds will support Bryan High’s Project Graduation.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Trivia Night on The Green, 7 to 9 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Answer questions about sports, history, music, cartoons, architecture, fashion and more. Prizes are awarded. century-square.com/events.

August Bike Night, 6 to 8 p.m. The Ranch Harley-Davidson. Featuring free adult beverages, soda, water, bike washes, DJ Krys Locke, Big Dawg Barbecue Food Truck, vendors, door prizes, games.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

The first Buffalo Cornhole Tournament presented by Tri-County Horseshoe and 979 Cornhole Squad, 5 p.m. Circle Byrd Event Center, 25415 Interstate 45 S. Access Road in Buffalo. For more information, call 492-8710.

CLUBS

Mounce Classics Book Club, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Virtual meeting. Discussing A Tree Grows in Brooklyn by Betty Smith. To request a Zoom invitation, email Alexys at amaliga@bryantx.gov.

LIVE MUSIC

Grooves on the Green, 7 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Enjoy a wide range of sounds, from smooth jazz to folk, classic rock to country.

Summer Sounds, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Lake Walk. Outdoor live music featuring Tyler Cannon Music.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Moonlight Music, 7 p.m. Ronin Farm. Featuring Shadow Canyon.

Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center blood drive, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Ranch Harley-Davidson. Get the COVID-19 antibody test for free when you donate.

