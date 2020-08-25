Calendar for Tuesday

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The city of Bryan will be participating in the annual nationwide Clear the Shelters event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bryan Animal Center. Animals will be available for adoptions during the first-come, first-serve event. Participants are encouraged to submit applications before Friday. For more information, visit bryantx.gov.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Blood drive, 1 to 5:30 p.m. Coldwell Banker Apex, Realtors, 411 Texas Ave. S., College Station. Make a donation and get a free COVID-19 antibody test. Face masks are required. Sign up at bit.ly/CBAPEXBLOODDRIVE.
Bryan High School Profit Share: Support the class of 2021, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Rapid Express Car Wash, 2103 E. William J. Bryan Parkway. Part of the day’s proceeds will support Bryan High’s Project Graduation.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Trivia Night on The Green, 7 to 9 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Answer questions about sports, history, music, cartoons, architecture, fashion and more. Prizes are awarded. century-square.com/events.
August Bike Night, 6 to 8 p.m. The Ranch Harley-Davidson. Featuring free adult beverages, soda, water, bike washes, DJ Krys Locke, Big Dawg Barbecue Food Truck, vendors, door prizes, games.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
The first Buffalo Cornhole Tournament presented by Tri-County Horseshoe and 979 Cornhole Squad, 5 p.m. Circle Byrd Event Center, 25415 Interstate 45 S. Access Road in Buffalo. For more information, call 492-8710.
CLUBS
Mounce Classics Book Club, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Virtual meeting. Discussing A Tree Grows in Brooklyn by Betty Smith. To request a Zoom invitation, email Alexys at amaliga@bryantx.gov.
LIVE MUSIC
Grooves on the Green, 7 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Enjoy a wide range of sounds, from smooth jazz to folk, classic rock to country.
Summer Sounds, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Lake Walk. Outdoor live music featuring Tyler Cannon Music.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Moonlight Music, 7 p.m. Ronin Farm. Featuring Shadow Canyon.
Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center blood drive, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Ranch Harley-Davidson. Get the COVID-19 antibody test for free when you donate.
