Calendar for Tuesday

Brazos Valley Adult Protective Services and the Area Agency on Aging will have a fan drive on Thursday. Fans can be dropped off at Isle at Watercrest, 409 Eastchester Drive in Bryan from 9 to 11 a.m. The donated fans will benefit seniors in the community.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
KBTX Summer Hunger Food Drive, through Thursday. Donations will be collected Tuesday at Douglass Automotive Group, 3100 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan from noon to 6:30 p.m. For a list of the most-needed items, visit kbtx.com/summerhunger. Donations benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank.
Pure as the Driven Snow auditions, 7 p.m. at StageCenter Community Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Ten to 13 actors needed. Show dates for the melodrama are Aug. 12-28.
42 tournament, 7:30 p.m. at Mel’s Place, 3796 Tabor Road in Bryan. $10 entry.
Downtown Comedy, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina Jazz Bar, 201B W. 26th St. in Bryan. Free.
Community meeting, 7 p.m. at the Roans Prairie Community Center, 8369 Railroad Ave. in Roans Prairie. Bring a dish for the potluck meal.
Prayer hour, noon to 1 p.m. at Sue Haswell Park, 1142 E. William Joel Bryan Parkway in Bryan. Everyone is invited.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Pink Alliance breast cancer support group, 6:30 p.m. at the Travis B. Bryan Jr. Community Room at The Bank and Trust, 2900 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free and open to all breast cancer patients and survivors.
Stroke support group, 2:30 p.m. in the Quilters Cafe of the St. Joseph Rehabilitation Hospital, 1600 Joseph Drive in Bryan. For stroke survivors and their family, friends and caregivers.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), 5:30 p.m. in the Quilters Cafe of the St. Joseph Rehabilitation Hospital, 1600 Joseph Drive in Bryan. A peer-led weight loss support group.
Al-Anon Family Group, 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan. The meeting is open to anyone affected by another’s use of alcohol.
LIVE MUSIC
Blacktop Revelry, 7 p.m. at Ozona’s Grill & Bar, 520 Harvey Road in College Station. Free.
FARMERS MARKETS
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station. Local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. Details: facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.
The Local at Lake Walk, 4 to 7 p.m., Lake Walk Town Center. A neighborhood artisan market with regional farmers, vendors, food trucks and music.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Townshire Plaza kiosk, 1901 Texas Ave. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
Zachry Engineering Complex, 125 Spence St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
EXHIBITS
Revival: Visualizing Natural History Specimens in Art and Science, through Sept. 21 at the Reynolds Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. On display are visualizations generated by researchers and undergraduate students, artworks utilizing CT scanning technology, as well as the original preserved specimens. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Postcards from the Future: Paintings of Deluge, through July 17 at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. An exhibit of paintings about strange weather by Mary Ciani, who taught art at Texas A&M University.
The Smithsonian Institution’s Water/Ways traveling exhibit, through July 17 at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit explores water’s environmental and cultural impact, including on climate, agriculture, transportation, industry and more. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Outwards/Inwards, through July 6 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A mix of charcoal and digital media from Krislyn Koehn. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.