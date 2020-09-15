Calendar for Tuesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The 2020 Fall Wedding Show and Benefit will be on Sept. 20 from noon to 4 p.m. inside the Brazos County Expo. For more information, visit www.babv.org.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Hotel Job Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center. www.facebook.com/TAMUHotelCC.
CLASSES
Christ United Methodist Church is hosting Let’s Talk! Free English as a Second Language classes, 6:30 p.m. Zoom. The class covers conversation and pronunciation and is for ages 18 and older. Registration is required. Call 204-2337.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Fiestas Patrias Drive-Thru Parade, 9 to 9:30 a.m. Johnson Elementary School in Bryan.
Rudder FFA Drive-Thru Barbecue Cook-Off, 5 to 6 p.m. Rudder Ag Bar. Find the registration at the event’s Facebook page.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Gratitude Noon AL-Anon meeting, noon to 1 p.m. A&M Church of Christ building, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway South, College Station. Enter at the church office for directions to the meeting room. Masks are encouraged. Held every Wednesday.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Bryan-College Station Women of Distinction Virtual Celebration, 7 to 8 p.m. www.gsctx.org/en/donate/specialevents.html. Girl Scouts of Central Texas’ signature fundraising event honors leaders whose professional accomplishments and community contributions inspire girls to become the next generation of leaders. Proceeds from these event support the Girl Scout Leadership Experience.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Virtual Event: Aging & The Mind Special Education Series, 1 to 3 p.m. Presented by CHI St. Joseph Health MatureWell Lifestyle Club. To participate, contact Michele at 731-6129 or mbuenger@st-joseph.org.
FRIDAY
LIVE MUSIC
The Dirty River Boys with Buck Fuffalo, 7 p.m. Smitty K’s.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st streets. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, home-made jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
LIVE MUSIC
Brazos Valley All Star Band, 7:30 p.m. Courtyard at Cavalry Court.
