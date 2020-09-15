 Skip to main content
Calendar for Tuesday
Calendar for Tuesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The 2020 Fall Wedding Show and Benefit will be on Sept. 20 from noon to 4 p.m. inside the Brazos County Expo. For more information, visit www.babv.org.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Hotel Job Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center. www.facebook.com/TAMUHotelCC.

CLASSES

Christ United Methodist Church is hosting Let’s Talk! Free English as a Second Language classes, 6:30 p.m. Zoom. The class covers conversation and pronunciation and is for ages 18 and older. Registration is required. Call 204-2337.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Fiestas Patrias Drive-Thru Parade, 9 to 9:30 a.m. Johnson Elementary School in Bryan.

Rudder FFA Drive-Thru Barbecue Cook-Off, 5 to 6 p.m. Rudder Ag Bar. Find the registration at the event’s Facebook page.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Gratitude Noon AL-Anon meeting, noon to 1 p.m. A&M Church of Christ building, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway South, College Station. Enter at the church office for directions to the meeting room. Masks are encouraged. Held every Wednesday.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Bryan-College Station Women of Distinction Virtual Celebration, 7 to 8 p.m. www.gsctx.org/en/donate/specialevents.html. Girl Scouts of Central Texas’ signature fundraising event honors leaders whose professional accomplishments and community contributions inspire girls to become the next generation of leaders. Proceeds from these event support the Girl Scout Leadership Experience.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Virtual Event: Aging & The Mind Special Education Series, 1 to 3 p.m. Presented by CHI St. Joseph Health MatureWell Lifestyle Club. To participate, contact Michele at 731-6129 or mbuenger@st-joseph.org.

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

The Dirty River Boys with Buck Fuffalo, 7 p.m. Smitty K’s.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st streets. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, home-made jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

LIVE MUSIC

Brazos Valley All Star Band, 7:30 p.m. Courtyard at Cavalry Court.

