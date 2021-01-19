Calendar for Tuesday

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley’s annual Daddy Daughter Dance will be Feb. 5 and 6 at the Brazos Center in Bryan. The dance will include crafts and activities, appearances from princesses, a photo booth and dinner. The fundraiser will be from 6 to 9 p.m. both nights, and proceeds will help the Children’s Museum furnish its new location at 4114 Lake Atlas Drive, which is scheduled to open in March. Tickets can be purchased at cmbv.org or by calling 779-5437.
TUESDAY
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, 307 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. By appointment only. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College’s Brenham campus, 902 College Ave., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Anderson American Legion Hall, 415 Hill St. in Anderson. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Texas A&M Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive in College Station, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Rudder Exhibit Hall, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Zachry Complex, 125 Spence St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
A.P. Beutel testing tent, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to noon through Friday. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. Appointment required. tamus.curativeinc.com.
Texas A&M Health Science Center, 8441 Riverside Parkway in Bryan, noon to 3 p.m. through Friday. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. Appointment required. tamus.curativeinc.com.
EVENTS
Full STEAM Ahead Book Club, 6 p.m., online event. January’s book is The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet by Becky Chambers. Contact Jessica at jonesj@bryantx.gov for the Zoom link. Full STEAM Ahead is a book club that focuses on books that deal with issues in the fields of science, technology, engineering, math and the arts.
CASA volunteer orientation, 5 p.m., online event. Volunteers are needed to work with children in the foster care system. Register by calling 822-9700 or visit www.vfcbrazos.org.
Volunteer deputy voter registrar training session, 5:30 p.m., 300 William Joel Bryan Parkway, Suite 100, in Bryan. The training session is an hourlong presentation and a short test. When completed, participants will be qualified to register voters in Brazos County. Registration required; call 361-5770.
Brazos Valley Beekeepers Association meeting, 6 p.m. youth program and 7 p.m. general meeting at West Oaks Baptist Church, 1901 W. Villa Maria Road in Bryan. Jaqueline Kohlmaier will speak on spring basics and getting started in beekeeping. The meeting will also be streamed on Facebook and Zoom.
EXHIBITS
Southern Champions of Civil Rights, through February at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit is a collection of stories of Black history. The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Masks and social distancing are required.
Live to Build a Better World: Despair, Survival, and Hope in Science Fiction’s Response to Environmental Change, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit will feature items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Territory: The Exhibition in a Box, through March 11 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M’s College of Architecture. A print collection in which artists responded to ideas around “territory” as a designation and concept. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
FARMERS MARKETS
The Farmers Market at Grand Station, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 2400 Earl Rudder Freeway in College Station. Plants, organic meats, baked goods, local crafts, seasonal vegetables and more.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station. Local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. Details: facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.