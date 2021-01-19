Calendar for Tuesday

CASA volunteer orientation, 5 p.m., online event. Volunteers are needed to work with children in the foster care system. Register by calling 822-9700 or visit www.vfcbrazos.org.

Volunteer deputy voter registrar training session, 5:30 p.m., 300 William Joel Bryan Parkway, Suite 100, in Bryan. The training session is an hourlong presentation and a short test. When completed, participants will be qualified to register voters in Brazos County. Registration required; call 361-5770.

Brazos Valley Beekeepers Association meeting, 6 p.m. youth program and 7 p.m. general meeting at West Oaks Baptist Church, 1901 W. Villa Maria Road in Bryan. Jaqueline Kohlmaier will speak on spring basics and getting started in beekeeping. The meeting will also be streamed on Facebook and Zoom.

EXHIBITS

Southern Champions of Civil Rights, through February at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit is a collection of stories of Black history. The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Masks and social distancing are required.