Calendar for Tuesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

January’s First Friday in Downtown Bryan will be Jan. 8 to allow merchants and their employees time for the New Year’s holiday this Friday. The Jan. 8 event will begin at 5 p.m., with shops and restaurants staying open late. Masks are required in the street closure area, and sanitation stations will be available in front of the Queen Theatre.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

COVID-19 testing in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Wednesday at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, 307 Hall St. Tests available to anyone over the age of 5; no symptoms required; no appointments needed.

COVID-19 testing in College Station, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Wednesday at Brian Bachmann Community Park, 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Tests available to anyone over the age of 5; no symptoms required; no appointments needed.

Santa’s Wonderland, through Wednesday. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open from 6 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.