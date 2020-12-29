Calendar for Tuesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
January’s First Friday in Downtown Bryan will be Jan. 8 to allow merchants and their employees time for the New Year’s holiday this Friday. The Jan. 8 event will begin at 5 p.m., with shops and restaurants staying open late. Masks are required in the street closure area, and sanitation stations will be available in front of the Queen Theatre.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
COVID-19 testing in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Wednesday at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, 307 Hall St. Tests available to anyone over the age of 5; no symptoms required; no appointments needed.
COVID-19 testing in College Station, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Wednesday at Brian Bachmann Community Park, 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Tests available to anyone over the age of 5; no symptoms required; no appointments needed.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Wednesday. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open from 6 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
Lights On in College Station’s Central Park, from 6 to 11 p.m. through Friday. The park is decorated with more than 1 million lights for the holidays.
Art from the Streets, through Jan. 16 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20, at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Cornhole tournament, 7 p.m. at Double Creek Crossing, 590 F.M. 1362 in Caldwell. Round robin tournament followed by a single-elimination competition, with cash prizes for the top teams. All skill levels invited. $10.
The Local, 4 to 7 p.m. Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan. An outdoor market featuring artisans, farmers, producers and crafters selling foods, homemade soaps and handcrafted jewelry.
The Farmers Market at Grand Station, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 2400 Earl Rudder Freeway in College Station. Plants, organic meats, baked goods, local crafts, seasonal vegetables and more.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station. Local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. Details: facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.
Let’s Talk! Free English as a Second Language classes, 6:30 p.m. Christ United Methodist Church is hosting an online class that covers conversation and pronunciation and is for ages 18 and older. Registration is required. Call 204-2337.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Rekindling Christmas Q&A, 6 p.m. online event. A live question-and-answer session with the cast of Rekindling Christmas, the holiday movie filmed in Bryan. The film stars Bryan locals Ashley Atwood, Michael Patrick Lane and Raini Rodriguez. www.facebook.com/events/391781835247875.
