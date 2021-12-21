Calendar for Tuesday

The Come and Take It barrel racing and breakaway roping event is set for Dec. 30 through Jan. 2 at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. There will be open, futurity, derby and youth divisions, and vendors will be on site.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
“Who’s Holiday, One-Woman Show,” 8 p.m. at The Village and Art979 Gallery, 210 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. Adult-themed show starring Adrienne Dobson. Tickets are $15 at thevillagedowntown.com.
The Miracle on Main Street, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Caldwell Civic Center, 103 Texas 21 in Caldwell. Free games, crafts, cookie decorating and family activities.
Volunteer deputy voter registrar training session, 5:30 p.m., 300 William Joel Bryan Parkway, Suite 100, in Bryan. The training session is an hourlong presentation and a short test. When completed, participants will be qualified to register voters in Brazos County. Registration required; call 361-5770
Lights On, 6 to 11 p.m. at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Road in College Station. More than 1 million lights on display through Jan. 1. Free admission. A mailbox for letters to Santa will be outside the park office through Dec. 24.
Blood drive, 11 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at Rudy’s BBQ, 504 Harvey Road in College Station. Email smajor@rudys.com for more information.
Blood drive, 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Coopers Old Time Pit BBQ, 3055 Texas 6 in College Station. Email khardin@giveblood.org for more information.
Blood drive, 4 to 6:45 p.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club, 4500 Pebble Creek Parkway in College Station. Email memberrelations@pebblecreek.cc for more information.
Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 9:30 to 11 a.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan. brazoschurchpantry.org.
42 tournament, 7:30 p.m. at Mel’s Place, 3796 Tabor Road in Bryan. $10 entry; bring a partner.
Pool tournament, 8 p.m. at Wheel’s Tavern, 2004 Texas 21 in Bryan. $10 entry.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30, at 18898 Texas 6 in College Station. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open Monday through Thursday from 6 to 11 p.m., Fridays from 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 3 p.m. to midnight and Sundays from 3 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
Books from Birth book drive, through Christmas. The nonprofit organization provides books to local children in need. Books can be donated at Morningstar Storage, 10099 Texas 30 in College Station, during business hours. For more information about the group, visit booksfrombirthtx.org.
FARMERS MARKETS
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Walk-ins accepted. curative.com.
Lincoln Community Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ins accepted. curative.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ins accepted. curative.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Walk-ins accepted. curative.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
SUPPORT GROUPS
NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health online family support groups, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free support group for loved ones of someone with mental health issues. Call 774-4713 for more information. Register at go.theeagle.com/namibv.
Al-Anon Family Group, 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan. The meeting is open to anyone affected by another’s use of alcohol.
Celebrate Recovery, 7 p.m. at Grace Bible Church’s Southwood campus, 1901 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. A 12-step Christian-based program to find freedom from shame, guilt, anger, depression and despair.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
“How the Other Half Lives,” through Jan. 7 at The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit features the photographs, correspondence and journals of Jacob Riis, a reporter who devoted his life to social reform and led efforts to increase awareness about homelessness, immigration, education, crime, public health and labor. The museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adult admission is $5. For more information, visit brazosvalleymuseum.org.
“Collage” by Lance Letscher, through Jan. 7 in the Wright Gallery in the Langford A Building in the College of Architecture on the Texas A&M University campus. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A Garden of Earthly Delights, through Dec. 17 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The gallery is open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is free. uart.tamu.edu/ged.
Strokes of Genius: Texas Impressionism, through Dec. 17 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. uart.tamu.edu/strokes.
The Art of Sport, through Dec. 23 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.