Calendar for Tuesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Century Square in College Station will present a showing of The Grinch on Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. Circles will be painted in the turf to keep participants at the proper distances. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
COVID-19 testing, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday at Brian Bachmann Community Park, 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Tests available to anyone over the age of 5; no symptoms required; no appointments needed.
Holiday Showcase, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Three artists will be showcased each day through Friday.
Movies in the Backyard, 6 p.m. at The Stella Hotel in Bryan. A free, outdoor screening of A Charlie Brown Christmas. Hot chocolate, cider, cookies and popcorn will be available for purchase. Free tickets are available at go.theeagle.com/movies.
Santa at the Post Oak Mall, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the JC Penney court. Social-distanced visits and photos with Santa. Visits must be scheduled in advance at www.postoakmall.com/content/santa#Santa-Top. Masks required.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open from 6 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
Lights On in College Station’s Central Park, from 6 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1. The park is decorated with more than 1 million lights for the holidays.
Art from the Streets, through Jan. 16 at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20, at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Cornhole tournament, 7 p.m. at Double Creek Crossing, 590 F.M. 1362 in Caldwell. Round robin tournament followed by a single-elimination competition, with cash prizes for the top teams. All skill levels invited. $10.
The Local, 4 to 7 p.m. Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan. An outdoor market featuring artisans, farmers, producers and crafters selling foods, homemade soaps and handcrafted jewelry.
The Farmers Market at Grand Station, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 2400 Earl Rudder Freeway in College Station. Plants, organic meats, baked goods, local crafts, seasonal vegetables and more.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station. Local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. Details: facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.
Let’s Talk! Free English as a Second Language classes, 6:30 p.m. Christ United Methodist Church is hosting an online class that covers conversation and pronunciation and is for ages 18 and older. Registration is required. Call 204-2337.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
COVID-19 testing, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Brian Bachmann Community Park, 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Tests available to anyone over the age of 5; no symptoms required; no appointments needed.
Mask distribution, 4 to 6 p.m. at the Brazos Center parking lot, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The United Way of the Brazos Valley will be distributing more than 4,000 face masks during a drive-thru event. Face masks will be distributed in bundles of five; limit of one bundle per vehicle.
Holiday Showcase, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Three artists will be showcased each day.
