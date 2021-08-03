Calendar for Tuesday

Spherion Staffing Services will hold a drive-thru job fair on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its office at 4101 Texas Ave. in Bryan. The agency is looking to fill more than 40 positions with Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies as well as jobs with other employers.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course, 8 a.m. to 5:50 p.m. through Wednesday on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. More than 20 concurrent sessions covering topics that include animal health, nutrition, reproduction, breeding, genetics, marketing and more. beefcattleshortcourse.com.
Stuff the Bus school supply collection drive, 4:30 to 8 p.m. at Blue Baker, 800 University Drive in College Station. The Junior League of Bryan-College Station is collecting school supplies and monetary donations to help students in the Bryan and College Station school districts.
Music Makers, 1 to 5 p.m. through Friday at A&M United Methodist Church, 417 University Drive in College Station. A children’s musical camp covering music, drama and set design.
Summer Nature Camp, 9 a.m. to noon through Friday at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. brazosvalleymuseum.org.
Fine Arts Day Camp, 8:30 a.m. to noon through Thursday at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station. For children ages 3 to 8, covering storytelling, rhythm and movement, science and nature and more. $25.
Vacation Bible school, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan. For children ages 4 through the end of fifth grade.
Vacation Bible school, 6 to 8 p.m. through Wednesday at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. For children ages 4 through the end of fourth grade.
42 Tournament, 7:30 p.m. at Mel’s Place, 3796 Tabor Road in Bryan. $10 entry.
Downtown Comedy, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina Jazz Bar, 201B W. 26th St. in Bryan. Free.
FARMERS MARKETS South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station. Local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. Details: facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.
The Local at Lake Walk, 4 to 7 p.m., Lake Walk Town Center. A neighborhood artisan market with regional farmers, vendors, food trucks and music.
Jeep Night, 6 to 8 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Free drinks, food truck, door prizes and contests.
LIVE MUSIC
Shadow Canyon, 7:30 p.m. at The Canteen Bar in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station. Free.
Morgan Ashley, 7 p.m. at Ozona Bar & Grill, 520 Harvey Road in College Station. Free.
SUPPORT GROUPS
NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health family and peer recovery support groups, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 3705 S. College Ave., Bryan. Free support group for loved ones of someone with mental health issues, and separate free support group for individuals experiencing mental health or substance use disorders are held concurrently. Call 774-4713 for more information.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
Zachry Engineering Complex, 125 Spence St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
EXHIBITS
Body X Landscape, through Aug. 12 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. An exhibit by Trevor Coopersmith exploring the juxtapositions between humanity and the natural world. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Refrigerator Art, through Aug. 14 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes art created during the organization’s summer art camps. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Professional Artists of Central Texas, through Sept. 2 at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. Featuring works for sale from artists around the region.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Revival: Visualizing Natural History Specimens in Art and Science, through Sept. 21 at the Reynolds Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. On display are visualizations generated by researchers and undergraduate students, artworks utilizing CT scanning technology, as well as the original preserved specimens. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.