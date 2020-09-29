Calendar for Tuesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Texas Division of Emergency Management will have a medical team in Bryan Oct. 6-Oct. 10 for free COVID-19 testing. Participants don’t need an ID and do not have to get out of their vehicles. Walk-up testing is also available. The testing will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at Santa Teresa Parish at the corner of 24th and Saunders streets.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Good Deeds Block Party Drive Thru, 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Symetria Recovery, 1651 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. The event includes a blood drive with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center and a food drive with donations going to the Brazos Valley Food Bank. Participants will get a boxed to-go meal from Big Dawg Barbecue’s food truck. Pre-register for the blood drive at commitforlife.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/314533. For more information, email amcnamara@symetriarecovery.com.

The Local, 4 to 7 p.m. Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan. An outdoor market featuring artisans, farmers, producers and crafters selling foods, homemade soaps and handcrafted jewelry.