Calendar for Tuesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Texas Division of Emergency Management will have a medical team in Bryan Oct. 6-Oct. 10 for free COVID-19 testing. Participants don’t need an ID and do not have to get out of their vehicles. Walk-up testing is also available. The testing will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at Santa Teresa Parish at the corner of 24th and Saunders streets.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Good Deeds Block Party Drive Thru, 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Symetria Recovery, 1651 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. The event includes a blood drive with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center and a food drive with donations going to the Brazos Valley Food Bank. Participants will get a boxed to-go meal from Big Dawg Barbecue’s food truck. Pre-register for the blood drive at commitforlife.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/314533. For more information, email amcnamara@symetriarecovery.com.
The Local, 4 to 7 p.m. Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan. An outdoor market featuring artisans, farmers, producers and crafters selling foods, homemade soaps and handcrafted jewelry.
Let’s Talk! Free English as a Second Language classes, 6:30 p.m. Christ United Methodist Church is hosting an online class that covers conversation and pronunciation and is for ages 18 and older. Registration is required. Call 204-2337.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
The Michelle Lynn Holsey Foundation NCHA Cutting & Benefit, through Oct. 5 at the Brazos County Expo. For a schedule, visit www.michellelynnholsey.com/fundraisers.
Clara B. Mounce Fall Live Virtual Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Online event. www.bcslibrary.org/events.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Gratitude Noon AL-Anon meeting, noon to 1 p.m. A&M Church of Christ building, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway South, College Station. Use the church office entrance to get directions to the meeting room. Masks are encouraged. Held every Wednesday.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Trivia Night on The Green, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Have fun and win prizes by competing with friends to answer questions about sports, history, music, cartoons, architecture, fashion and more. century-square.com/events.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Architecture for Health visiting lecture series, 1:35 p.m., online event. Michael R. Cook, a partner at The Innova Group, will discuss planning for disasters. Email jpruitt@tamu.edu for the Zoom access code.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
15th annual Texas Heritage Festival: Boonville Days, 9 a.m. to noon. Presented by the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, the drive-thru event in the museum’s parking lot will feature entertainment by Pat Gavin and the Buckaroo Band and their authentic chuck wagon, spinners and weavers, period re-enactors, live bison, a free craft pick-up and more. The event is free. For more information, visit www.brazosvalleymuseum.org.
