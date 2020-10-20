Calendar for Tuesday

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Brazos Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s is set for Saturday as a hybrid online and in-person event. An opening ceremony with speakers and presentations will be streamed online at 9 a.m., and participants are encouraged to walk as individuals, families or teams across the Brazos Valley to help raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. For registration information and details or to donate, visit alz.org/walk.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Campus blood drive, hosted by Texas A&M University’s Institute for Healthcare Improvement with the Blood Center of Brazos Valley. The drive will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rudder Plaza. Donors will receive a T-shirt. Walk-in appointments will be accepted, but priority will be given to those who registered in advance. Register for an appointment at www.commitforlife.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/277974.