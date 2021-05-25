Calendar for Tuesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. and The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band and guest Mi’Chel Rose will perform Saturday, June 12, during the city of College Station’s Starlight Music Series. Buckwheat Jr. is the son of the late Stanley “Buckwheat” Dural Jr. and is the accordion player for his father’s Grammy Award-winning zydeco band. Gates open at 6 p.m. at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater, with the free concert beginning at 7 p.m. For more information, visit cstx.gov/starlight.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
The Area Agency on Aging of the Brazos Valley will host a drive-thru health fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at A&M Church of Christ, 2475 Texas 6 in College Station. Community residents 60 and over are encouraged to learn about ways to improve their health without leaving their vehicles. There will be games, prizes and a free sack lunch for those who attend.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Townshire Plaza kiosk, 1901 Texas Ave. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texascurativeinc.com.
Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
Zachry Engineering Complex, 125 Spence St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
FARMERS MARKETS
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station. Local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. Details: facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.
The Local at Lake Walk, 4 to 7 p.m., Lake Walk Town Center. A neighborhood artisan market with regional farmers, vendors, food trucks and music.
EXHIBITS
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.