Calendar for Tuesday

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Washington on the Brazos State Historic Site Farmers Market will be on Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. under the live oaks at the visitor center and will feature live music and vendors.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. Off Glenhaven Drive in the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot at Texas 6 and University Drive. A year-round open-air market offering locally grown seasonal produce, herbs, olive oil, honey, eggs, fresh ground whole corn meal and grits, jams, jellies, pickles and more.
Rogue Comedy, 8 p.m. 3rd Floor Cantina Jazz Bar. $5. For ages 18 and older.
Positivity Rocks, all day. Larry J. Ringer Library. Craft a painted rock with encouraging phrases with this take-home kit. The kits are for ages 9-18 and will be available for pick-up at the youth services desk. earthur@bryantx.gov or 979-764-3416.
Christ United Methodist Church is hosting Let’s Talk! Free English as a Second Language classes, 6:30 p.m. Zoom. The class covers conversation and pronunciation and is for ages 18 and older. Registration is required. Call 979-204-2337.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Mounce Prerecorded Storytime, online event. This fall, there will be prerecorded storytime videos on the Kids Corner video playlist on Mounce’s Facebook page on the second Wednesday of the month. For more information, call 979-209-5600 and ask for youth services.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Gratitude Noon AL-Anon meeting, noon to 1 p.m. A&M Church of Christ building, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway South, College Station. Please enter the building at the church office entrance for directions to the meeting room. Masks are encouraged. Held every Wednesday.
CLUBS
Meyer Book Club, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Zoom. Discussing On What Grounds (Coffeehouse Mystery, No. 1) by Cleo Coyle. For more information, contact Kendra at kperkins@bryantx.gov.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Trivia on the Green, 7 to 9 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Win prizes by competing with friends to answer questions about sports, history and music. Free and open to the public. century-square.com/events/.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Hospice Brazos Valley online grief support group for those ages 18 and older, 1 to 1:45 p.m. Zoom. There is no cost to participate and it is open to the public. An RSVP is required. For more information or to participate, email bcolvin@hospicebrazosvalley.org.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Power of the Purse 2020, 6 to 7:30 p.m. The online fundraiser for the Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center features a live and silent auction and a raffle. To participate, visit brazostherapy.org/inspire_events/power-of-the-purse-2020.
LIVE MUSIC
Sam Riggs, Zach Romo, 8 p.m. Southerns. $12. www.southernstx.com/events.
Moonlight Music, 7 p.m. Ronin Farm & Restaurant. Featuring Kayla Schaded.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Texas Aggie Rodeo, 11 a.m. Brazos County Expo. The event will include barrels, open & over 40 tiedown, breakaway, ribbon roping, team roping and ladies-only team roping. Performances beginning at 7 p.m. include steer wrestling, roping events, goat tying and barrels. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/txaggierodeo/.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Free Run Club Meet Up, 8 a.m. Lake Walk Town Center. Hosted by Fit4Mom Bryan-College Station.
