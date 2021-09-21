Calendar for Tuesday

The Washington County town of Chappell Hill will host its annual Scarecrow Festival Oct. 9-10. The event features arts and crafts vendors, food, live music, children’s activities and more. Admission is free; parking is $5.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Voting machine demonstrations, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Brazos County Elections Office, 300 E. William Joel Bryan Parkway, Suite 100. Voters will be able to go through the process of using a paper ballot with the county’s voting machines.

Volunteer deputy voter registrar training session, 5:30 p.m., 300 William Joel Bryan Parkway, Suite 100, in Bryan. The training session is an hourlong presentation and a short test. When completed, participants will be qualified to register voters in Brazos County. Registration required; call 361-5770.

Burleson County Fair, through Saturday at the fairgrounds, 905 Texas 36 in Caldwell. Rabbit judging at 7 a.m.; creative living judging at 10 a.m. burlesoncountyfair.com.