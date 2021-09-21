Calendar for Tuesday

The Washington County town of Chappell Hill will host its annual Scarecrow Festival Oct. 9-10. The event features arts and crafts vendors, food, live music, children’s activities and more. Admission is free; parking is $5.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Voting machine demonstrations, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Brazos County Elections Office, 300 E. William Joel Bryan Parkway, Suite 100. Voters will be able to go through the process of using a paper ballot with the county’s voting machines.
Volunteer deputy voter registrar training session, 5:30 p.m., 300 William Joel Bryan Parkway, Suite 100, in Bryan. The training session is an hourlong presentation and a short test. When completed, participants will be qualified to register voters in Brazos County. Registration required; call 361-5770.
Burleson County Fair, through Saturday at the fairgrounds, 905 Texas 36 in Caldwell. Rabbit judging at 7 a.m.; creative living judging at 10 a.m. burlesoncountyfair.com.
“Women in Jeopardy” auditions, 7 p.m. at StageCenter Community Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. The cast is four women and two men for an adult-themed production that will run Nov. 4-20. An assistant director, stage manager, light and sound technicians are also needed. Masks are encouraged.
“The Man Who Wanted to be Santa Claus” auditions, 6:30 p.m. at Navasota Theatre Alliance, 104 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota. The cast of 11 includes a young girl and men and women from late teens to seniors. Performances will be Dec. 2-5 and Dec. 9-12. The play will be directed by Janice Kerlee.
Once Upon a Story Time, 10 a.m. at the Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley will host a free story time and craft.
Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 9:30 to 11 a.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan. brazoschurchpantry.org.
Breakaway worship, 9 p.m. at Kyle Field, 756 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus. Students gather for worship and music. Everyone welcome. breakawayworship.org.
Blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at Blue Baker, 800 University Drive in College Station. Email sarahsagebiel@bluebaker.com for more information.
Blood drive, 1 to 6:45 p.m. at the Gause Volunteer Fire Department, 110 E. Gause Blvd. in Gause. Email angelasmail@gmail.com for information.
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. Email amsalazar@tamu.edu for information.
Brazos Valley Stitchers membership meeting, 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1200 Foxfire Drive in College Station. Everyone interested in the art of embroidery is invited. Bring your own stitching project to work on.
Brazos Valley Beekeepers monthly meeting, 6 to 9 p.m. at West Oaks Baptist Church, 1901 W. Villa Maria Road in Bryan. A class for beginners meets at 6 p.m. with the club meeting at 7 p.m.
Big Brothers Big Sisters volunteer recruitment mixer, 5:30 p.m. at Carney’s Pub, 3410 S. College Ave. in Bryan. For more information, email creyes@bigmentor.org.
FARMERS MARKETS
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station. Local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. Details: facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.
The Local at Lake Walk, 4 to 7 p.m., Lake Walk Town Center, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. A neighborhood artisan market with regional farmers, vendors, food trucks and music.
SUPPORT GROUPS Celebrate Recovery, 7 p.m. at Grace Bible Church’s Southwood campus, 1901 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. A 12-step Christian-based program to find freedom from shame, guilt, anger, depression and despair.
NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health online family support groups, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free support group for loved ones of someone with mental health issues. Call 774-4713 for more information. Regsister at go.theeagle.com/namibv.
Al-Anon Family Group, 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan. The meeting is open to anyone affected by another’s use of alcohol.
COVID-19 TESTING St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
EXHIBITS
A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words, through Oct. 20 at the Wright Gallery in the Langford Architecture Building on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features autobiographical drawings that reference artist Mayuko Ono Gray’s daily life and experience living in Japan and the U.S. The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.