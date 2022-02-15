 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calendar for Tuesday
Calendar for Tuesday

The city of Wixon Valley’s seventh annual Charity Gumbo Cook-off is set for March 5 at Wixon Valley City Hall, 9500 Texas 21. The event begins at noon and includes live music, bounce houses, food, a raffle and more. Proceeds benefit Phoebe’s Home.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Candidates forum, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Bryan Ballroom, 701 Palasota Drive in Bryan. The Hispanic Forum of Bryan-College Station will host a free forum for candidates in the March 1 primary. All candidates for state and local offices were invited.

Book Club at the Monastery, 10:30 a.m. at Middleway Urban Monastery, 309 N. Tabor Ave. in Bryan. The group will be discussing “The Alchemist.”

Brazos Valley Beekeepers Association monthly meeting, 6 p.m. at Bryan High School’s auditorium. The auditorium entrance is off of Barak Lane. Dennis Brown will be the guest speaker.

A Conversation about Public Education, 10 a.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. A free event hosted by Pastors for Texas Children to offer information about supporting public education in the community.

Power of Love fundraiser, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Pebble Creek Ranch, 5802 Lynn Elliott Lane in College Station. The event will feature food, a cash bar, music, silent auction and prizes. Tickets are $50. The event is a benefit for the family of Chris Driskell, who was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. go.theeagle.com/poweroflove.

Senior potluck, 11 a.m. at the Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St. in Bryan. Food, music and dancing. Bring a covered dish.

Tuesday Yoga, 6:15 p.m. at The Boathouse at Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154 in College Station. The session focuses on stability, core building and balance. All experience levels welcome. Free for members and $10 for non-members. millicanreserve.com/calendar.

English Conversation Circle, 2 to 3 p.m. at Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Practice speaking English. All levels welcome. For more information, email handerson@bryantx.gov or call 209-6347.

Babies and Books storytime, 9:30 a.m. at Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. A storytime for babies who are not yet walking. Registration is required by calling 209-6347.

Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 9:30 to 11 a.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan. brazoschurchpantry.org.

Business networking lunch, noon at Ozona Grill & Bar, 520 Harvey Road in College Station. Meet local professionals and make new connections. go.theeagle.com/bni.

Pool tournament, 8 p.m. at Wheel’s Tavern, 2004 Texas 21 in Bryan. $10 entry.

South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station.

COVID-19 TESTING

St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Walk-ins accepted. curative.com.

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Walk-ins accepted. curative.com.

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Walk-ins accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Walk-ins accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

SUPPORT GROUPS

NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health online family support group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free support group for loved ones of someone with mental health issues. Call 774-4713 for more information. Register at go.theeagle.com/namibv.

EXHIBITS

Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

Unexpected Treasures on the Texas A&M campus, through April 22 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives. The exhibit includes rare and unique items from campus collections. It is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Astrophotography: Exploring Celestial Mysteries, through March 19 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by Randall Light, a photographer and member of the Brazos Valley Astronomy Club. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Lovin’ That Lone Star Flag, through April 2 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by E. Joe Deering. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Pulped Under Pressure: The Art of Handmade Paper, through March 20 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features art with traditional papermaking at its core. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/pulped.

