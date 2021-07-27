Calendar for Tuesday

The Junior League of Bryan-College Station will hold its Stuff the Bus school supply collection drive for children in need on Aug. 3-5 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at Blue Baker locations in College Station. The group will be at 800 University Drive on Aug. 3, 201 Dominik Drive on Aug. 4 and 4500 Mills Park Circle on Aug. 5. TUESDAY
EVENTS
Tip-a-Cop, 3 to 10 p.m. through Thursday at Texas Roadhouse, 1601 University Drive in College Station. Law enforcement officers will be assisting servers for tips to benefit Special Olympics. Cash, checks and credit card donations accepted.
Texas State 4-H Horse Show, through Friday at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Free.
Leadership Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. at the Hilton College Station, 801 University Drive. The event features Brazos County District Attorney Jarvis Parsons and aims to showcase leadership programs within the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are $30. bcschamber.org.
Young Republican Meeting, 7 p.m. at Brazos County GOP headquarters, 1640 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan.
42 Tournament, 7:30 p.m. at Mel’s Place, 3796 Tabor Road in Bryan. $10 entry.
Downtown Comedy, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina Jazz Bar, 201B W. 26th St. in Bryan. Free.
FARMERS MARKETS
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station. Local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. Details: facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.
The Local at Lake Walk, 4 to 7 p.m., Lake Walk Town Center. A neighborhood artisan market with regional farmers, vendors, food trucks and music.
LIVE MUSIC Texas 105 Band, 7 p.m. at Ozona Grill & Bar, 520 Harvey Road in College Station. Free.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Pink Alliance breast cancer support group, 6:30 p.m. at the Travis B. Bryan Jr. Community Room at The Bank and Trust, 2900 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free and open to all breast cancer patients and survivors.
Stroke support group, 2:30 p.m. in the Quilters Cafe of the St. Joseph Rehabilitation Hospital, 1600 Joseph Drive in Bryan. For stroke survivors and their family, friends and caregivers.
Al-Anon Family Group, 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan. The meeting is open to anyone affected by another’s use of alcohol.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
Zachry Engineering Complex, 125 Spence St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
EXHIBITS
Body X Landscape, through Aug. 12 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. An exhibit by Trevor Coopersmith exploring the juxtapositions between humanity and the natural world. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Refrigerator Art, through Aug. 14 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes art created during the organization’s summer art camps. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Professional Artists of Central Texas, through Sept. 2 at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. Featuring works for sale from artists around the region.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Revival: Visualizing Natural History Specimens in Art and Science, through Sept. 21 at the Reynolds Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. On display are visualizations generated by researchers and undergraduate students, artworks utilizing CT scanning technology, as well as the original preserved specimens. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.