Calendar for Tuesday

The Brazos County Master Gardener spring plant sale is set for Saturday at the Brazos County Extension Office, 4153 County Park Court in Bryan. The sale, from 8 to 11 a.m., will include native plants, perennials, shrubs, herbs, vegetables and bulbs. All plants are suited for growing conditions in the Brazos Valley. For more information, email brazosmg@brazosmg.com.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Brazos County Youth Livestock Show, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. For the full schedule of events, visit bcyla.net/schedule.

The Queen’s Film Society showing of “The Whaler Boy,” 7:30 p.m. at Vino Boheme, 206 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan.

“The Intelligence Discipline and Global Risk,” 6 p.m. at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center, 1002 George Bush Drive in College Station. Hank Crumpton, a former CIA operative, will discuss U.S. intelligence and the risks the U.S. is facing. Register at tx.ag/crumpton.

“The Better Human Series,” 6 to 8 p.m. at The Village Cafe, 210 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. Insight on how to feel more connected to those you love. Tickets are $20 to $50. go.theeagle.com/betterhuman.

Brazos County Senior Citizens Association activities, 1402 Bristol St. in Bryan. Dominoes at 9 a.m.; rubber bridge at 1 p.m.; Mexican Train dominoes at 1:30 p.m. No registration necessary.

Tuesday Yoga, 6:15 p.m. at The Boathouse at Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154 in College Station. The session focuses on stability, core building and balance. All experience levels welcome. Free for members and $10 for non-members. millicanreserve.com/calendar.

Book Club at the Monastery, 10:30 a.m. at Middleway Urban Monastery, 309 N. Tabor Ave. in Bryan. The group will be discussing “Braving the Thin Places: Celtic Wisdom to Create a Space for Grace.”

English Conversation Circle, 2 to 3 p.m. at Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Practice speaking English. All levels welcome. For more information, email handerson@bryantx.gov or call 209-6347.

Ukulele workshop, 5:30 p.m. at the Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. Learn the basics of playing the ukulele. Email eplatt@bryantx.gov for more information.

Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 9:30 to 11 a.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan. brazoschurchpantry.org.

Business networking lunch, noon at Ozona Grill & Bar, 520 Harvey Road in College Station. Meet local professionals and make new connections. go.theeagle.com/bni.

Pool tournament, 8 p.m. at Wheel’s Tavern, 2004 Texas 21 in Bryan. $10 entry.

South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station.

The Local, 4 to 7 p.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Featuring artisans, farmers, producers and crafters from across the Brazos valley.

LIVE MUSIC Swamp Rats, 3 p.m. at The Corner Bar and Rooftop Grill, 401 University Drive in College Station.

COVID-19 TESTING

St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

SUPPORT GROUPS

NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health family support group, 6:30 to 8 p.m., online and in person at 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. Free support group for loved ones of someone with mental health issues. Call 774-4713 for more information. Register at go.theeagle.com/namibv.

Celebrate Recovery, 7 p.m. at Grace Bible Church’s Southwood campus, 1901 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. A 12-step Christian-based program to find freedom from shame, guilt, anger, depression and despair.

EXHIBITS

Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

Unexpected Treasures on the Texas A&M campus, through April 22 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives. The exhibit includes rare and unique items from campus collections. It is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Lovin’ That Lone Star Flag, through April 2 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by E. Joe Deering. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

In Actuality: Social Realism and Its Legacy, through April 10 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features more than 40 images by nine photographers, highlighting their contribution to the social realism movement. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/inactuality.

Fire and Earth, the Story of Ceramics, through May 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Exhibit highlights include the origins of ceramics, current uses and the future of the material. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.