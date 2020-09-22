Calendar for Tuesday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Bryan Animal Center is offering 100 free rabies vaccines and 100 free microchips to pets that reside in Bryan on Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sadie Thomas Memorial Park, 129 Moss St., Bryan. The event is first come, first serve. For more information, visit bryantx.gov.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

The Local, 4 to 7 p.m. Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan. An outdoor market featuring artisans, farmers, producers and crafters selling foods, homemade soaps and handcrafted jewelry.

Let’s Talk! Free English as a Second Language classes, 6:30 p.m. Christ United Methodist Church is hosting an online class that covers conversation and pronunciation and is for ages 18 and older. Registration is required. Call 979-204-2337.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Clara B. Mounce Fall Live Virtual Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Online event. www.bcslibrary.org/events.

HEALTH AND FITNESS