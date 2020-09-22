Calendar for Tuesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Bryan Animal Center is offering 100 free rabies vaccines and 100 free microchips to pets that reside in Bryan on Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sadie Thomas Memorial Park, 129 Moss St., Bryan. The event is first come, first serve. For more information, visit bryantx.gov.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
The Local, 4 to 7 p.m. Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan. An outdoor market featuring artisans, farmers, producers and crafters selling foods, homemade soaps and handcrafted jewelry.
Let’s Talk! Free English as a Second Language classes, 6:30 p.m. Christ United Methodist Church is hosting an online class that covers conversation and pronunciation and is for ages 18 and older. Registration is required. Call 979-204-2337.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Clara B. Mounce Fall Live Virtual Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Online event. www.bcslibrary.org/events.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Gratitude Noon AL-Anon meeting, noon to 1 p.m. A&M Church of Christ building, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway South, College Station. Use the church office entrance to get directions to the meeting room. Masks are encouraged. Held every Wednesday.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Trivia Night on The Green, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Have fun and win prizes by competing with friends to answer questions about sports, history, music, cartoons, architecture, fashion and more. century-square.com/events.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Hospice Brazos Valley is hosting an online grief support group for those ages 18 and older every second and fourth Thursday from 1 to 1:45 p.m. There is no cost to participate. An RSVP is required. For more information, email bcolvin@hospicebrazosvalley.org.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Century Square Biergarten, 4 to 11 p.m. The Green at Century Square. A pop-up beer garden with live music, food vendors and beer. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events/detail/century-square-biergarten12.
SHTX Bryan Clinic and Show, noon. Brazos County Expo. Clinic covers all SHTX classes and will have cattle to work. $125 for SHTX members; $155 for non-members. Clinics: SHTX and VHR Open Reining, AQHA Ranch Riding and AQHA VRH Ranch Cutting. www.facebook.com/events/294956318234627/?active_tab=discussion.
CLUBS
Mounce Classics Book Club, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Discussing The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde. www.bcslibrary.org/events.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Coach Stewart Riding Clinic and Symposium, 1 p.m. Still Creek Arena. An opportunity for riders to ride and audit with international equestrian performance trainer Daniel Stewart. Registration is available at stillcreekequestrian.org.
SHTX Bryan Clinic and Show, 7 a.m. Brazos County Expo. SHTX/VRH Show. www.facebook.com/events/294956318234627/?active_tab=discussion.
Bee School 2020, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. First Baptist Bryan. Visit the website to register and view class schedule. www.bvbeeks.org.
Century Square Biergarten, 4 to 11 p.m. The Green at Century Square. A pop-up beer garden with live music, food vendors and beer. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events/detail/century-square-biergarten12.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 21st Street between Main and Bryan streets in Downtown Bryan. All produce is grown locally. Vendors are also selling eggs, jellies and jams, honey, herbs and garden crafts. www.facebook.com/brazos.valley.farmers.martket.
Blood Drive at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Get a free COVID-19 antibody test when you donate. Presented by the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center. Schedule at https://www.commitforlife.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/316062.
We Bought A Zoo, 8:45 p.m. Edge General Store. Outdoor movie screening. Bring your own chair. Concessions will be available. www.facebook.com/events/391239381888487?active_tab=about.
LIVE MUSIC
Brazos Valley All Star Band, 7:30 p.m. Cavalry Court. The band performs on the patio. The Texas A&M football game will be shown during the live music.
SUNDAY
Sunday Night Live, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Live outdoor music. century-square.com/events.
Coach Stewart Riding Clinic and Symposium, 1 p.m. Still Creek Arena. An opportunity for riders to ride and audit with international equestrian performance trainer Daniel Stewart. Registration is available at stillcreekequestrian.org.
