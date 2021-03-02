Calendar for Tuesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
A virtual benefit concert is set for Thursday to help raise money to pay for housing for several chronically homeless Bryan-College Station residents who are at risk for COVID-19. The concert featuring Joey McGee, John Krajicek and Andrea Young will be streamed online beginning at 7:30 p.m. All proceeds will go to the hotel where the residents are staying. A link to the concert will be posted at go.theeagle.com/concert.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
College Station ISD community summit, 5:30 p.m. in the A&M Consolidated High School cafeteria. The public is invited to give input on the district’s strategic plan. The meeting will include a presentation from students followed by group discussions.
StageCenter Community Theatre auditions, 7 p.m. at 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Auditions will be for The Death and Life of Sneaky Fitch. Show dates are April 15-May 1.
Afternoon Book Club, 6 p.m. online event. The book club, which meets the first Tuesday of the month, will discuss The Last Blue by Isla Morley. For details and a Zoom link to the event, email jonesj@bryantx.gov.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-up only.
Blinn College mobile van, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Zachry Engineering Complex, 125 Spence St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
FARMERS MARKETS
The Farmers Market at Grand Station, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 2400 Earl Rudder Freeway in College Station. Plants, organic meats, baked goods, local crafts, seasonal vegetables and more.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station. Local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. Details: facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.
EXHIBITS
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Paw-llywood: Hall of Fame Gallery, through March 20 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Armchair Travel: Exploring International Art and Artists, through March 10 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibit highlights other cultures and their art through sculptures, ceramics, paintings and prints. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required. tx.ag/armchair.
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.