Calendar for Tuesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Helicopter Ball Drop on Oct. 30, with up to 600 golf balls being dropped at the driving range of Pecan Lakes Golf Club. The owner of the ball that lands closest to the pin or is the first to reach the hole will win $1,000. Balls cost $10 each and can be purchased online until Oct. 29. For more information, visit www.navasotagrimeschamber.com.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Brazos County A&M Club October luncheon featuring Alison Prince, CEO of the United Way of the Brazos Valley. Attend online or in-person, noon at Embassy Suites, 201 University Drive in College Station. Tickets are $20, and COVID-19 precautions will be in place. Details: tx.ag/fjXOtXD.

Blood drive, 11 a.m. at Waldenbrook Estates, 2410 Memorial Drive in Bryan. There will be lunch and snacks available as well as information related to the retirement community. Waldenbrook representatives will also be collecting hats, gloves, jackets, socks and other winter clothing for the community’s residents.