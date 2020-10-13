Calendar for Tuesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Helicopter Ball Drop on Oct. 30, with up to 600 golf balls being dropped at the driving range of Pecan Lakes Golf Club. The owner of the ball that lands closest to the pin or is the first to reach the hole will win $1,000. Balls cost $10 each and can be purchased online until Oct. 29. For more information, visit www.navasotagrimeschamber.com.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Brazos County A&M Club October luncheon featuring Alison Prince, CEO of the United Way of the Brazos Valley. Attend online or in-person, noon at Embassy Suites, 201 University Drive in College Station. Tickets are $20, and COVID-19 precautions will be in place. Details: tx.ag/fjXOtXD.
Blood drive, 11 a.m. at Waldenbrook Estates, 2410 Memorial Drive in Bryan. There will be lunch and snacks available as well as information related to the retirement community. Waldenbrook representatives will also be collecting hats, gloves, jackets, socks and other winter clothing for the community’s residents.
Coats for Kids coat giveaway, through Friday at the Chad Jones Law Firm from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Children must be present to receive a free coat. Masks are required. The College Station office is at 2811 Earl Rudder Freeway; meet in the tent outside the building. Details: https://bit.ly/3cCAQm0.
Everything Ag Expo, through Saturday at Producers Cooperative, 1800 N. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Agriculture industry vendors, continuing education classes, product information and more. Details: www.producerscooperative.com/expo.
Teen/Tween Harry Potter Craft, take-home activity bag for ages 9-18 available from the Larry J. Ringer Library in College Station.
The Local, 4 to 7 p.m. Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan. An outdoor market featuring artisans, farmers, producers and crafters selling foods, homemade soaps and handcrafted jewelry.
Let’s Talk! Free English as a Second Language classes, 6:30 p.m. Christ United Methodist Church is hosting an online class that covers conversation and pronunciation and is for ages 18 and older. Registration is required. Call 204-2337.
Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.
Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Oct. 31. Open noon to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.
ENTERTAINMENT
Steve Cantwell comedy show, 3rd Floor Cantina Jazz Bar in Downtown Bryan. Free. Doors open at 8 p.m., show starts at 9 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Meet the Candidates luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the College Station Hilton. Hosted by the Republican Women of the Brazos Valley. All area Republican Party candidates on the ballot for the Nov. 3 election have been invited.
Coats for Kids coat giveaway, through Friday at the Chad Jones Law Firm from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Children must be present to receive a free coat. Masks are required. The College Station office is at 2811 Earl Rudder Freeway; meet in the tent outside the building. Details: https://bit.ly/3cCAQm0.
Everything Ag Expo, through Saturday at Producers Cooperative, 1800 N. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Agriculture industry vendors, continuing education classes, product information and more. Details: www.producerscooperative.com/expo.
Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.
Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Oct. 31. Open noon to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.
Clara B. Mounce Virtual Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Online event. www.bcslibrary.org/events.
ENTERTAINMENT
Open mic night, 7 p.m. to midnight at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. Finals competition, with five winners from previous weekly performances facing each other.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.