Calendar for Tuesday

TUESDAY
EVENTS
MSC Hospitality Halloween Party, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Bethancourt Ballroom at the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. Food, games and Halloween-themed activities for families in the Bryan-College Station community.
Be the Light: SHIP International Luncheon, noon at the College Station Hilton, 801 University Drive.
Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce Health and Wellness Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. at The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. $30 per person.
Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Sunday at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays. Proceeds benefit Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity.
Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Sunday at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Open from noon to sunset on weekdays, 8 a.m. to sunset on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to sunset on Sundays. Proceeds benefit Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity.
Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 9:30 to 11 a.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan. brazoschurchpantry.org.
Breakaway worship, 9 p.m. at Reed Arena on the Texas A&M campus. Students gather for worship and music. Everyone welcome. breakawayministries.org.
Walk ‘n Talk: Rethink Your Drink, 10 a.m. at Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. An eight-week series on topics that focus on beverages that support hydration, nutrition and healthy weight, followed by a walk outside.
English Conversation Circle, 2 to 3 p.m. at Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Practice speaking English. All levels welcome.
Adult Anime Club, 5:30 p.m. at Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan.
Frost Bank coat drive, through Nov. 12. Donations can be dropped off at the Briarcrest Financial Center, 1710 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan, or the Tower Point Financial Center, 4425 Texas 6 in College Station. Donations of new and gently used men’s, women’s and children’s coats and blankets will go to the Twin City Mission.
FARMERS MARKETS
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station.
The Local at Lake Walk, 4 to 7 p.m., Lake Walk Town Center, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. A neighborhood artisan market with regional farmers, vendors, food trucks and music.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Celebrate Recovery, 7 p.m. at Grace Bible Church’s Southwood campus, 1901 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. A 12-step Christian-based program to find freedom from shame, guilt, anger, depression and despair.
Pink Alliance breast cancer support group, 6:30 p.m. at the Travis B. Bryan Jr. Community Room at The Bank and Trust, 2900 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free and open to all breast cancer patients and survivors.
NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health online family support groups, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free support group for loved ones of someone with mental health issues. Call 774-4713 for more information. Register at go.theeagle.com/namibv.
Al-Anon Family Group, 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan. The meeting is open to anyone affected by another’s use of alcohol.
Stroke support group, 2:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Rehabilitation Hospital, 1600 Joseph Drive in Bryan. For stroke survivors and their family, friends and caregivers. Masks are required.
EXHIBITS
A Garden of Earthly Delights, through Dec. 17 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The gallery is open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is free. uart.tamu.edu/ged.
Strokes of Genius: Texas Impressionism, through Dec. 17 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. uart.tamu.edu/strokes.
Aggie Spirit Gallery, through Nov. 23 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
The Art of Sport, through Dec. 23 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Lincoln Community Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.