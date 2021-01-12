Calendar for Tuesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Piper Faust Memorial Barrel Race has been scheduled for April 2-4 at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. The event raises money for local youth scholarships in honor of Piper Faust, a Caldwell girl who died in 2017 at a Burleson County rodeo.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, 307 Hall St. in Bryan. By appointment only. texas.curativeinc.com.
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday at Blinn College’s Brenham campus, 902 College Ave. texas.curativeinc.com.
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hilltop Lakes Community Center, 3 Hilltop Blvd. in Hilltop Lakes. texas.curativeinc.com.
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at Rudder Plaza and the Mays Business School on the Texas A&M campus. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. Appointments required. texas.curativeinc.com.
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday at Todd Mission City Hall, 21718 F.M. 1774. texas.curativeinc.com.
Brazos County A&M Club monthly luncheon, noon at Embassy Suites, 201 University Drive in College Station. The featured speaker will be Porter Garner, the president and CEO of The Association of Former Students. A livestream of the event will begin at 12:15 p.m. For tickets, visit go.theeagle.com/bcamc.
Territory: The Exhibition in a Box, through March 11 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M’s College of Architecture. A print collection in which artists responded to ideas around “territory” as a designation and concept. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Art from the Streets, through Jan. 16 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
The Local, 4 to 7 p.m. Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan. An outdoor market featuring artisans, farmers, producers and crafters selling foods, homemade soaps and handcrafted jewelry.
The Farmers Market at Grand Station, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 2400 Earl Rudder Freeway in College Station. Plants, organic meats, baked goods, local crafts, seasonal vegetables and more.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station. Local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. Details: facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.
Let’s Talk! Free English as a Second Language classes, 6:30 p.m. Christ United Methodist Church is hosting an online class that covers conversation and pronunciation and is for ages 18 and older. Registration is required. Call 204-2337.