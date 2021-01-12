Calendar for Tuesday

COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday at Todd Mission City Hall, 21718 F.M. 1774. texas.curativeinc.com.

Brazos County A&M Club monthly luncheon, noon at Embassy Suites, 201 University Drive in College Station. The featured speaker will be Porter Garner, the president and CEO of The Association of Former Students. A livestream of the event will begin at 12:15 p.m. For tickets, visit go.theeagle.com/bcamc.

Territory: The Exhibition in a Box, through March 11 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M’s College of Architecture. A print collection in which artists responded to ideas around “territory” as a designation and concept. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Art from the Streets, through Jan. 16 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.