Calendar for Tuesday

Free COVID-19 testing will be available Monday through Dec. 2 at Connecting Point Church, 410 Harvey Road in College Station. The testing will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Testing is available for anyone 5 and older. No appointments are necessary and you don’t have to have symptoms to get tested. To register one day in advance, visit texas.curativeinc.com.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30. A Christmas attraction with hayrides, food, a petting zoo, a variety of stores and more. Open from 6 to 11 p.m., with select attractions open at 4 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wondersland.com.
Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce Ag Breakfast, 7 a.m. at the Brazos County Expo, Leonard Road in Bryan. Winners of the Agricultural Impact Award and the Agricultural Business Award will be recognized. Tickets are $20. To register, call 260-5200 or email jordan@bcschamber.org.
Drive-thru blood drive, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at American Legion Post 159, 101 Waco St. in Bryan. All blood types are needed.
Cornhole tournament, 7 p.m. at Double Creek Crossing, 590 F.M. 1362 in Caldwell. Round robin tournament following by a single-elimination competition, with cash prizes for the top teams. All skills levels invited. $10.
Art from the Streets, through Jan. 16 at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The Local, 4 to 7 p.m. Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan. An outdoor market featuring artisans, farmers, producers and crafters selling foods, homemade soaps and handcrafted jewelry.
The Farmers Market at Grand Station, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 2400 Earl Rudder Freeway in College Station. Plants, organic meats, baked goods, local crafts, seasonal vegetables and more.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station. Local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. Details: facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.
Let’s Talk! Free English as a Second Language classes, 6:30 p.m. Christ United Methodist Church is hosting an online class that covers conversation and pronunciation and is for ages 18 and older. Registration is required. Call 204-2337.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Stretch and de-stress, 6:45 a.m., online event. A gentle class that focuses on holding stretches, unwinding tension and alleviating stress. No experience necessary. Register for a Zoom link via the “Flourish TAMU” app or at www.wellnessliving.com/signup/flourishtamu.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Meditation session, 12:30 p.m. online event. All experience levels welcome; no equipment is necessary. For a Zoom link to attend, register via the Flourish at TAMU app.
Pilates mat session, 11:45 a.m., online event. Classical floor exercises that strengthen and lengthen muscles, increase flexibility and enhance posture. No prior Pilates experience needed; for all levels. Register for a Zoom link via the “Flourish TAMU” app or at www.wellnessliving.com/signup/flourishtamu.
Managing holiday stress, 9:30 a.m., online event. Workshop provides an overview of common stressors during the holidays and tips to cope. For a Zoom link to the class, register via the Flourish at TAMU app or at www.wellnessliving.com/signup/flourishtamu.
