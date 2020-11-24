Calendar for Tuesday

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

Free COVID-19 testing will be available Monday through Dec. 2 at Connecting Point Church, 410 Harvey Road in College Station. The testing will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Testing is available for anyone 5 and older. No appointments are necessary and you don’t have to have symptoms to get tested. To register one day in advance, visit texas.curativeinc.com.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30. A Christmas attraction with hayrides, food, a petting zoo, a variety of stores and more. Open from 6 to 11 p.m., with select attractions open at 4 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wondersland.com.

Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce Ag Breakfast, 7 a.m. at the Brazos County Expo, Leonard Road in Bryan. Winners of the Agricultural Impact Award and the Agricultural Business Award will be recognized. Tickets are $20. To register, call 260-5200 or email jordan@bcschamber.org.