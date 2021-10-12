Calendar for Tuesday

TUESDAY

EVENTS

The Texas Democratic Women of the Brazos Valley Halloween masquerade fundraiser, 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Sue Haswell Park in Bryan. The event will include Mike Collier, a candidate for Texas lieutenant governor, as well as costume prizes for good, bad and ugly legislation. Tickets are $35 and available at go.theeagle.com/tdwbv.

Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.

Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Open from noon to sunset on weekdays, 8 a.m. to sunset on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to sunset on Sundays. Proceeds benefit Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity.

Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 9:30 to 11 a.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan. brazoschurchpantry.org.