Calendar for Tuesday

TUESDAY
EVENTS
The Texas Democratic Women of the Brazos Valley Halloween masquerade fundraiser, 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Sue Haswell Park in Bryan. The event will include Mike Collier, a candidate for Texas lieutenant governor, as well as costume prizes for good, bad and ugly legislation. Tickets are $35 and available at go.theeagle.com/tdwbv.
Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.
Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Open from noon to sunset on weekdays, 8 a.m. to sunset on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to sunset on Sundays. Proceeds benefit Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity.
Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 9:30 to 11 a.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan. brazoschurchpantry.org.
Breakaway worship, 9 p.m. at Reed Arena on the Texas A&M campus. Students gather for worship and music. Everyone welcome. breakawayministries.org.
Mystery Book Club, 6 p.m. at Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. The group will be discussing “Every Last Fear” by Alex Friday. Registration is not required. For more information, email areed@bryantx.gov.
Walk ‘n Talk: Rethink Your Drink, 10 a.m. at Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. An eight-week series on topics that focus on beverages that support hydration, nutrition and healthy weight, followed by a walk outside.
English Conversation Circle, 2 to 3 p.m. at Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Practice speaking English. All levels welcome.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Celebrate Recovery, 7 p.m. at Grace Bible Church’s Southwood campus, 1901 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. A 12-step Christian-based program to find freedom from shame, guilt, anger, depression and despair.
NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health family and peer recovery support groups, 6:30 to 8 p.m., online event. Free support group for loved ones of someone with mental health issues, and separate free support group for individuals experiencing mental health or substance use disorders are held concurrently. Call 774-4713 for more information.
Pink Alliance breast cancer support group, 6:30 p.m. at the Travis B. Bryan Jr. Community Room at The Bank and Trust, 2900 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free and open to all breast cancer patients and survivors.
Al-Anon Family Group, 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan. The meeting is open to anyone affected by another’s use of alcohol.
FARMERS MARKETS
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station.
The Local at Lake Walk, 4 to 7 p.m., Lake Walk Town Center, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. A neighborhood artisan market with regional farmers, vendors, food trucks and music.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Lincoln Community Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.