EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Flourish, Texas A&M’s employee wellness and engagement program, is hosting a virtual yell practice with the Texas A&M University yell leaders on Aug. 6 at 11 a.m. on the group’s Facebook page, facebook.com/flourishtamu.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Social Media Workshop for Teens, online. City of Bryan Marketing Manager Kristen Waggener will be answer questions to improve your social media presence or content. Bcslibrary.org/events.
CLUBS
DSABV Bingo Zoom! 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. The Down Syndrome Association of Brazos Valley is hosting a round of bingo via Zoom for members. For more information, visit the organization’s Facebook page.
Zoom CASA volunteer orientation, 5:30 p.m. Online event. One-hour orientation sessions will explore ways to help children in the local foster care system. Attendance at a session is required to become a CASA volunteer. RSVP to training manager Amy Faulkner at afaulkner@vfcbrazos.org for the Zoom meeting link.
Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrations Brazos Valley monthly meeting, 9:30 a.m. Online event. Featuring author Samuel Pittman II, who will share the approach he uses for fleshing out stories. Pittman is the author of Alligator Jazz, a scaly tale of music, mischief and growth. Free and open to the public. Register at brazosvalley.scbwi.org/events/monthly-meeting-38.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Virtual, pre-recorded storytime, online. Join Clara B. Mounce youth service librarians Mrs. Jenny, Laneybug and Miss Mittens as they sing, dance and tell stories. Ages 0 to pre-K welcome.
