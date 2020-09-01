Calendar for Tuesday

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The fifth annual 9/11 Memorial Ride will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at The Ranch Harley-Davidson. There will be free drinks and food for purchase. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Fourth annual B-CS Superhero Virtual Run, online event. Run anywhere you want for the event benefiting Voices For Children. www.goneforarun.com/virtual-race-bcs-superhero-run-walk-1k-5k-2020/bcs-0001.html?cgid=gfar-30343.
Fall gardening webinar, 11 a.m. Online event. Producers Cooperative’s garden center team will be hosting a Zoom webinar on fall gardening. Visit producerscooperative.zoom.us/j/85250379667.
CLUBS
Equestrian 4-H Club, Brazos County meeting, 6 p.m. Zoom. Visit Facebook page for more information.
Afternoon Book Club, 6 to 7 p.m. Online event. Discussing This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger. For more information or to get a Zoom invitation, contact Hilary at handerson@bryantx.gov or 764-3416.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Sing with Me! Songs and Puppets, Clara B. Mounce Public Library. Pre-recorded song and puppet videos will be added to the Kids Corner video playlist on the library’s Facebook page on the first Wednesday of the month. www.bcslibrary.org/events.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Gratitude Noon AL-Anon meeting, noon to 1 p.m. A&M Church of Christ building, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway South, College Station. Enter the building at the office entrance for directions to the meeting room. Masks are encouraged. Held every Wednesday.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Trivia Night on The Green, 7 to 9 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Win prizes by competing to answer questions about sports, history, music, cartoons, architecture, fashion and more. www.century-square.com/events.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Aging & The Mind special education series, 1 to 3 p.m. Online event presented by CHI St. Joseph Health MatureWell Lifestyle Club. To participate, contact Michele at 731-6129.
LIVE MUSIC
Cody Joe, 8 p.m. Southerns.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Craft Friday To-Go Bags, all day. Clara B. Mounce Public Library. Pick up supplies to decorate your own pencil bags. There are also supplies for coloring activities for children while supplies last. bcslibrary.org/events.
September First Friday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Online and Downtown Bryan. Featuring livestream concerts with businesses open later than usual. At 8 p.m., a small group will sing a Compline service. Compline is a traditional service of the Church, sung to close the day. Visitors are welcome to enter St. Andrews Episcopal Church and listen in the pews as choir members chant the Psalms, lessons and prayers. Masks need to be worn inside the church. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
LIVE MUSIC
Moonlight Music, 7 p.m. Ronin Farm & Restaurant. Featuring Rachel & David.
Shadow Canyon, 7 p.m. Courtyard at Cavalry Court Hotel.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Ranch Sorting of America presents The Labor Day Anniversary Pen & Sort event, all day. Brazos County Expo. Buckles, saddle pads and prizes will be given for every class. For more information, visit brazoscountyexpo.com.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 21st Street between Main and Bryan streets in Downtown Bryan. All produce is grown locally. Vendors will also be selling eggs, jellies and jams, honey, herbs and garden crafts. www.facebook.com/brazos.valley.farmers.martket.
The Brazos Valley All Star Band “Rock the Patio,” 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Canteen Bar & Grill at Cavalry Court. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
LIVE MUSIC
Jake Worthington with Jamie Weston, 8:30 p.m. Southerns.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Ranch Sorting of America presents The Labor Day Anniversary Pen & Sort event, all day. Brazos County Expo. Buckles, saddle pads and prizes will be given for every class. For more information, visit brazoscountyexpo.com.
