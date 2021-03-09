Calendar for Tuesday

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
CHI St. Joseph Health will be having a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan. To sign up, visit giveblood.org. All donors will receive a T-shirt.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Brazos County A&M Club monthly meeting, noon at Embassy Suites, 201 University Drive in College Station. The speaker will be Amy DuBose, associate executive for the BCS Regional Association of Realtors. The event will also be streamed online. For tickets, visit go.theeagle.com/bcamc.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-up only.
Blinn College mobile van, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Zachry Engineering Complex, 125 Spence St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
FARMERS MARKETS
The Farmers Market at Grand Station, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 2400 Earl Rudder Freeway in College Station. Plants, organic meats, baked goods, local crafts, seasonal vegetables and more.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station. Local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. Details: facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.
EXHIBITS
A Cast of Blues, through May 21 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibit highlights the men and women who defined the tradition of Mississippi blues music. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required. uart.tamu.edu/blues.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Paw-llywood: Hall of Fame Gallery, through March 20 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Armchair Travel: Exploring International Art and Artists, through Wednesday at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibit highlights other cultures and their art through sculptures, ceramics, paintings and prints. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required. tx.ag/armchair.
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Territory: The Exhibition in a Box, through Thursday at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M’s College of Architecture. A print collection in which artists responded to ideas around “territory” as a designation and concept. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.