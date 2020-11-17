 Skip to main content
Calendar for Tuesday
Calendar for Tuesday

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Junior League of Bryan-College Station is hosting “A Night of Giving,” an online fundraiser, on Dec. 12 from 7 to 8 p.m. The event, which will include entertainment, a silent auction and a raffle, will be streamed live on CW8 and KBTX.com. For more information, visit jlbcs.org/night-of-giving.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Young Life drive-in movie fundraiser, gates open at 6 p.m. with the event starting at 7 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo.

Bark ‘n’ Chat, 5:30 p.m. at Morris Buzz Hamilton Memorial Dog Park, 4890 Boonville Road in Bryan. Texas A&M staff and faculty members and their families are invited to a meet-up at the dog park with their dogs. Dog treats and balls will be provided. Face masks are required.

“Leaf Your Stress Behind” crafting workshop, 3 to 5 p.m. in the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. Texas A&M students are encouraged to visit to make a paper leaf garland. Free event, with physical distancing enforced. Registration is required: tx.ag/leaf

American Business Women’s Association fall membership drive and social, 5:30 p.m. at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, 4320 Texas 6 in College Station. Members and guests welcome. RSVP to Maria Wiggins at mwiggins@hospicebrazosvalley.org by Monday. Networking, door prizes and appetizers. Masks required.

Cornhole tournament, 7 p.m. at Double Creek Crossing, 590 F.M. 1362 in Caldwell. Round robin tournament following by a single-elimination competition, with cash prizes for the top teams. All skills levels invited. $10.

Art from the Streets, through Jan. 16 at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Full STEAM Ahead Book Club, 6 p.m., online event. November’s book is Crosstalk, by Connie Willis. Contact Jessica at jonesj@bryantx.gov for the Zoom link. Full STEAM Ahead is a book club that focuses on books that deal with issues in the fields of science, technology, engineering, math and the arts.

The Local, 4 to 7 p.m. Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan. An outdoor market featuring artisans, farmers, producers and crafters selling foods, homemade soaps and handcrafted jewelry.

The Farmers Market at Grand Station, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 2400 Earl Rudder Freeway in College Station. Plants, organic meats, baked goods, local crafts, seasonal vegetables and more.

South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station. Local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. Details: facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.

Let’s Talk! Free English as a Second Language classes, 6:30 p.m. Christ United Methodist Church is hosting an online class that covers conversation and pronunciation and is for ages 18 and older. Registration is required. Call 204-2337.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Stretch and de-stress, 6:45 a.m., online event. A gentle class that focuses on holding stretches, unwinding tension and alleviating stress. No experience necessary. Register for a Zoom link via the “Flourish TAMU” app or at www.wellnessliving.com/signup/flourishtamu.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Bonfire Remembrance ceremony, 2:42 a.m. at the Bonfire Memorial on the Texas A&M University campus, in honor of the 12 Aggies who died during the Bonfire collapse Nov. 18, 1999. Those who attend are asked to wear a mask and maintain appropriate distance for the duration of the ceremony. Attendees must stand on the hillsides of the Bonfire Memorial on the Texas A&M campus; the memorial’s Spirit Ring is reserved for the families of the 12 Aggies being remembered.

Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1200 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan. A holiday-themed fundraiser for The Woman’s Club of Bryan-College Station that feature tables decorated by club members and friends, florists and designers. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door or by calling 822-5019.

Turkey Trot food drive, 5 to 7 p.m. at A&M United Methodist Church in College Station. Accepting drive-thru donations in the church parking lot for the Brazos Church Pantry.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Meditation session, 12:30 p.m. online event. All experience levels welcome; no equipment is necessary. For a Zoom link to attend, register via the Flourish at TAMU app.

Pilates mat session, 11:45 a.m., online event. Classical floor exercises that strengthen and lengthen muscles, increase flexibility and enhance posture. No prior Pilates experience needed; for all levels. Register for a Zoom link via the “Flourish TAMU” app or at www.wellnessliving.com/signup/flourishtamu.

Managing holiday stress, 9:30 a.m., online event. Workshop provides an overview of common stressors during the holidays and tips to cope. For a Zoom link to the class, register via the Flourish at TAMU app or at www.wellnessliving.com/signup/flourishtamu.

