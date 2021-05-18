Calendar for Tuesday

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Queen Nation and Infinite Journey will perform Saturday during the city of College Station’s Starlight Music Series. Gates open at 6 p.m. at the Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater, with the free concert beginning at 7 p.m. For more information, visit cstx.gov/starlight.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Business Over Breakfast, 9 a.m. at the College Station Hilton, 801 University Drive. College Station business leaders are invited to learn about College Station’s tourism and marketing efforts.
Navasota public meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Navasota City Hall, 200 E. McAlpine St. The public is invited to hear presentations and discuss the city’s plans for pedestrian-friendly walking paths, sidewalks and bicycle routes. For a Zoom link, visit go.theeagle.com/navasota.
Live music with Johnny and Lise McNally, 6 p.m. at Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station. Free.
Volunteer deputy voter registrar training session, 5:30 p.m., 300 William Joel Bryan Parkway, Suite 100, in Bryan. The training session is an hourlong presentation and a short test. When completed, participants will be qualified to register voters in Brazos County. Registration required; call 361-5770.
Downtown Comedy, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina Jazz Bar, 201 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. Free.
Workforce Solutions of Central Texas Job Fair, 9 a.m. to noon at Patterson Community Center, 609 Mill St. in Rockdale. Open to all job seekers; registration not required.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Townshire Plaza kiosk, 1901 Texas Ave. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texascurativeinc.com.
Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
FARMERS MARKETS
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station. Local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. Details: facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.
The Local at Lake Walk, 4 to 7 p.m., Lake Walk Town Center. A neighborhood artisan market with regional farmers, vendors, food trucks and music.
EXHIBITS
Something Tangible, through Thursday at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M University’s College of Architecture. Artist Bryan Florentin uses materials salvaged from demolition sites and common subjects from daily life to explore relationships between object and image. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
A Cast of Blues, through Friday at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibit highlights the men and women who defined the tradition of Mississippi blues music. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required. uart.tamu.edu/blues.
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.