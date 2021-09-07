Calendar for Tuesday

Visual Art Society Bryan-College Station will host a Meet the Artists reception on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the POV Coffee House in the Stella Hotel, 4114 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Seven members of the group will be displaying their work.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
9/11 interfaith remembrance and renewal service, 6:55 p.m., online event from First Presbyterian Church in Bryan. Visit go.theeagle.com/911service for the link.
Suicide Awareness Month kickoff event, 7 p.m. at Rudder Plaza on the Texas A&M University campus. Activities, guest speakers, a moment of silence and the fifth annual Suicide Awareness Walk around campus.
Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 9:30 to 11 a.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan. brazoschurchpantry.org.
Breakaway worship, 9 p.m. at Reed Arena on the Texas A&M University campus, 730 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus. Students gather for worship and music. Everyone welcome.
Blood drive, 1 to 5 p.m. at the Texas A&M Veterinary Teaching Hospital, 408 Raymond Stotzer Parkway in College Station. Email fhall@cvm.tamu.edu for information.
Once Upon a Story Time, 10 a.m. at the Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley will host a free story time and craft.
Jeep Night, 6 to 8 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Free drinks, food truck, door prizes and contests.
Lunch and Learn, Wildflowers, 11:50 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Brenham. John Thomas, the founder of Wildseed Farm, will be the speaker. Free, with light refreshments provided.
Lanterns and Legends auditions, 6:30 p.m. at Navasota Theatre Alliance, 104 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota. Male and female actors of all ages are needed for the Oct. 21-23 production.
Silver Taps, 10:30 p.m. at Academic Plaza on the Texas A&M University campus. The ceremony honors five students who recently died and will be broadcast on the Division of Student Affairs YouTube channel, tx.ag/SilverTapsSep2021.
FARMERS MARKETS
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station. Local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. Details: facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Celebrate Recovery, 7 p.m. at Grace Bible Church’s Southwood campus, 1901 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. A 12-step Christian-based program to find freedom from shame, guilt, anger, depression and despair.
NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health family and peer recovery support groups, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 3705 S. College Ave., Bryan. Free support group for loved ones of someone with mental health issues, and separate free support group for individuals experiencing mental health or substance use disorders are held concurrently. Call 774-4713 for more information.
Al-Anon Family Group, 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan. The meeting is open to anyone affected by another’s use of alcohol.
COVID-19 TESTING
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Maroon Line, 8441 Riverside Parkway in Bryan, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
YMCA building lobby, on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments recommended.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments recommended.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments recommended.
White Creek Apartments Community Center, 225 Discovery Drive on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Walk-ups only.
Rudder Tower, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saliva testing for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Pre-registration is recommended.
EXHIBITS
Talent, Technology and Technique, through Oct. 1 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features more than 60 works that explore how artists use technologies and technique. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
Evocative Objects: Still Life Painting in Texas, through Oct. 3 at the Stark Art Gallery in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. uart.tamu.edu/evocative.
The Art of Sport, through Dec. 23 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit from Houston artist Jason Robichau unites sports and art. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Aggie Spirit Gallery, through Nov. 19 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes the winning pieces from the Aggie Spirit Community Contest, in which community members were asked to submit anything that evokes the Aggie spirit. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Revival: Visualizing Natural History Specimens in Art and Science, through Sept. 21 at the Reynolds Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. On display are visualizations generated by researchers and undergraduate students, artworks utilizing CT scanning technology, as well as the original preserved specimens. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Maximum & Minimum with Black and White art show, through Sept. 30 at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. The abstract show is by Natasha Kanevski and Eric Wagoner. The gallery is open Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday from 2 to 9 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.
Steamlands art show, through Sept. 30 at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. The exhibition of metal art sculpture is by Del Rio artist Bernardo Meza. The gallery is open Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday from 2 to 9 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.