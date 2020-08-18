Calendar for Tuesday

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Sept. 22 is Hobbit Day, and Clara B. Mounce Public Library is offering take-home kits with materials and directions for a do-it-yourself crochet coffee cozy. For more information, contact Alexys at amaliga@bryantx.gov or 209-5600.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Century Square Cinema presents Little Mermaid, 8:45 p.m. The Green on Century Square. Princess Ariel will be there to take pictures at 8:30 p.m. Masks are encouraged but not required. The Green supports 6-foot social distancing rules. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events/detail/century-square-cinema1.
Pecos and the Rooftops, 8 p.m. The Tap. $12 in advance, $15 at the door. www.outhousetickets.com.
CLUBS
Full STEAM Ahead Book Club, 6 to 8 p.m. Zoom. Discussing The Left Hand of Darkness by Ursula K. Le Guin. Contact Jessica for an invitation at jonesj@bryantx.gov.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Gratitude Noon AL-Anon meeting, noon to 1 p.m. A&M Church of Christ building, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway South, College Station. Enter the building at the office entrance for directions to the meeting room. Masks are encouraged. Held every Wednesday.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Aging and The Mind, 1 p.m. Virtual series. Program: COVID-19 and Caregiving. Presented by MatureWell Lifestyle Club. To register, contact Michele at mbuenger@st-joseph.org.
Trivia Night on The Green, 7 to 9 p.m. The Green at Century Square.
CLUBS
Yiddish Book Center’s Coming to America Reading Group, 6 p.m. Zoom. Discussing Enemies, A Love Story by Isaac Bashevis Singer. For a Zoom invitation, contact Jessica at jones@bryantx.gov.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Architecture for Health visiting lecture series, 1:35 to 2:25 p.m. Zoom. Program: Center for Health Systems & Design Faculty.
2020 Founders Night, 7 to 10 p.m. Phillips Event Center at Briarcrest. The B-CS Chamber of Commerce presents Founders Night — A Backyard Barbecue. Featuring a mix-and-mingle event with food, beverages, gaming and live music. $50. Social distancing will be followed. Masks required unless social distancing. business.bcschamber.org/events/details/founders-night-2020-2936.
LIVE MUSIC
Summer Sounds, 7:30 p.m. Lake Walk Pavilion. Featuring Joey McGee Band.
Julia Hatfield, 7 p.m. Smitty K’s. www.facebook.com/smittykssports.
Grooves on the Green, 7 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Enjoy live music with a wide range of sounds. www.century-square.com.
Briana Adams and Peaches & Creme, 8 p.m. Southerns.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Extreme Ranch Rodeo and Extreme Cash Days, 6 p.m. Silver Horse Ranch. Spectators allowed and are encouraged to use social distancing and masks. www.facebook.com/events/silver-horse-ranch/extreme-ranch-rodeo-and-extreme-cash-days/917754638704093.
2020 BCS Classic, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Brazos County Expo. Presented by College Station CrossFit and Boomfit. thebcsclassic.com.
LIVE MUSIC
Clayton Gardner, 8 p.m. Smitty K’s. www.facebook.com/smittykssports.
Grooves on the Green, 7 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square. www.century-square.com/events.
Love and Chaos, 7:30 p.m. Cavalry Court.
Moonlight Music, 7 p.m. Ronin Farm & Restaurant. Featuring Mary Charlotte Young.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
The 48th annual Snook Volunteer Fire Department barbecue fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 457 County Road 269 in Snook. Meal tickets are $12 at the door and will be chicken and sausage with sides. Only 150 people will be allowed inside at a time. Masks are required. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/snookvfd.
