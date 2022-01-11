Calendar for Tuesday

1 event to mark on your calendar Recreation league kickball will begin Jan. 25 at Travis Fields at Bryan Midtown Park, with games every Tuesday night for five weeks. Team registration is open through Friday for $280. There will be concessions and vendors on site for game nights. For more information, visit go.theeagle.com/kickball. TUESDAY EVENTS Brazos County A&M Club monthly luncheon, 11:45 a.m. at Embassy Suites, 201 University Drive in College Station. Porter Garner, CEO and president of The Association of Former Students, will be the speaker. Free parking in the hotel garage. General admission is $20. bcamc.wildapricot.org. Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 9:30 to 11 a.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan. brazoschurchpantry.org. Business networking lunch, noon at Ozona Grill & Bar, 520 Harvey Road in College Station. Meet local professionals and make new connections. go.theeagle.com/bni. Aggieland Scuba Dive Club monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m. at Aggieland Scuba, 2151 Harvey Mitchell Parkway, Suite 109, in College Station. Anime Club, 6 p.m. at Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. For ages 13 to 18. Registration is not required. Pool tournament, 8 p.m. at Wheel’s Tavern, 2004 Texas 21 in Bryan. $10 entry. Fertilizer Costs and the 2022 Outlook, 6 p.m. online and in-person event at the Thomas G. Hildebrand Equine Complex, 3240 F&B Road in College Station. A free event sponsored by the Brazos County Beef and Forage Committee. Mark W. McMath Sr. of Producers Cooperative will talk about the effect of future fertilizer prices. Registration required by calling 823-0129 or emailing janice.anderson@ag.tamu.edu. Caldwell Main Street Committee meeting, 6 p.m. at the Caldwell Civic Center, 103 Texas 21 in Caldwell. The community is invited to participate in the downtown Caldwell redevelopment and revitalization process. FARMERS MARKETS South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station. SPORTS Texas A&M men’s basketball vs. Ole Miss, 7:30 p.m. at Reed Arena on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. Tickets are $5 to $13. A&M Consolidated girl’s basketball vs. Magnolia West, 6:30 p.m. at Tiger Gym in College Station. Rudder High School boy’s basketball vs. Brenham, 6:30 p.m. at The Armory at Rudder High School in Bryan. College Station High School girl’s basketball vs. Katy Paetow, 6:30 p.m. at Cougar Gym in College Station. Bryan High School boy’s basketball vs. Copperas Cove, 7 p.m. at Viking Gym in Bryan. Rudder High School girl’s soccer vs. College Station, 7 p.m. at Cougar Field. A&M Consolidated High School girl’s soccer vs. Magnolia, 7 p.m. at Tigerland Stadium. COVID-19 TESTING St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com. Lincoln Community Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com. Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com. Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com. Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required. Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required. SUPPORT GROUPS NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health online family support groups, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free support group for loved ones of someone with mental health issues. Call 774-4713 for more information. Register at go.theeagle.com/namibv. Al-Anon Family Group, 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan. The meeting is open to anyone affected by another’s use of alcohol. Celebrate Recovery, 7 p.m. at Grace Bible Church’s Southwood campus, 1901 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. A 12-step Christian-based program to find freedom from shame, guilt, anger, depression and despair. EXHIBITS Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission. Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.