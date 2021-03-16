Calendar for Tuesday

The Farmers Market at Grand Station, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 2400 Earl Rudder Freeway in College Station. Plants, organic meats, baked goods, local crafts, seasonal vegetables and more.

South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station. Local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. Details: facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.

EXHIBITS

A Cast of Blues, through May 21 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibit highlights the men and women who defined the tradition of Mississippi blues music. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required. uart.tamu.edu/blues.

Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.