Calendar for Tuesday

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Bedias Civic Association will host a community Easter egg hunt March 27 at 2 p.m. at 3652 Main St. in Bedias. Children ages 9 and younger are invited to participate.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Sanderson Farms hiring event, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Friday at 2000 Shiloh Ave. in Bryan. Candidates must apply for a position and RSVP online at bit.ly/33k99Kn to attend.
Volunteer deputy voter registrar training session, 5:30 p.m. at 300 William Joel Bryan Parkway in Bryan. The training will qualify participants to register voters through 2022.
Full STEAM Ahead Book Club, 6 p.m., online event. March’s book is The Collected Schizophrenias by Esme Wang. Email kperkins@bryantx.gov for the Zoom link. Full STEAM Ahead is a book club that focuses on books that deal with issues in the fields of science, technology, engineering, math and the arts.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-up only.
Blinn College mobile van, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Anderson American Legion Hall, 415 Hill St. in Anderson, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Zachry Engineering Complex, 125 Spence St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
FARMERS MARKETS
The Local at Lake Walk, 4 to 7 p.m., Lake Walk Town Center. A neighborhood artisan market with regional farmers, vendors, food trucks and music.
The Farmers Market at Grand Station, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 2400 Earl Rudder Freeway in College Station. Plants, organic meats, baked goods, local crafts, seasonal vegetables and more.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station. Local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. Details: facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.
EXHIBITS
A Cast of Blues, through May 21 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibit highlights the men and women who defined the tradition of Mississippi blues music. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required. uart.tamu.edu/blues.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Paw-llywood: Hall of Fame Gallery, through Saturday at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.