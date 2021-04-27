Calendar for Tuesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The College Station Morning Lions Club will meet Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. at Denny’s, 607 Texas Ave. in College Station. Visitors and potential new members are welcome.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Brookshire Brothers grand opening, 10 a.m. at 455 George Bush Drive in College Station. A grand opening ceremony for the Lufkin-based grocery chain’s newest store, with appearances from the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band, the Texas A&M Singing Cadets and the Aggie yell leaders. Samples and door prizes throughout the day.
StageCentre Community Theatre auditions, 6:45 to 8:30 p.m. at 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Auditions for four women to be in the cast of Savannah Sipping Society. Masks required.
2021 Tribute Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. at the College Station Hilton, 801 University Drive. The Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley will honor Sue M. Lee, Denise Fries and Timothy N. Bryan for their service to the community, along with KBTX-TV for its efforts to assist Brazos Valley nonprofit organizations during the pandemic.
Downtown Comedy, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. Free.
Caldwell Comprehensive Plan public meeting, 6 p.m. at the Caldwell Civic Center, 103 W. Texas 21 in Caldwell. Community residents are encouraged to participate in discussions shaping the future of Caldwell.
42 Tournament, 7:30 p.m. at Mel’s Place, 3796 Tabor Road in Bryan. $10 entry.
Lexington Homecoming Rodeo, barrel racing at 7:30 p.m. at the Lexington Rodeo Arena. Free.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College mobile van, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Bvld. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
FARMERS MARKETS
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station. Local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. Details: facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.
The Local at Lake Walk, 4 to 7 p.m., Lake Walk Town Center. A neighborhood artisan market with regional farmers, vendors, food trucks and music.