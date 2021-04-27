Calendar for Tuesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The College Station Morning Lions Club will meet Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. at Denny’s, 607 Texas Ave. in College Station. Visitors and potential new members are welcome.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Brookshire Brothers grand opening, 10 a.m. at 455 George Bush Drive in College Station. A grand opening ceremony for the Lufkin-based grocery chain’s newest store, with appearances from the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band, the Texas A&M Singing Cadets and the Aggie yell leaders. Samples and door prizes throughout the day.

StageCentre Community Theatre auditions, 6:45 to 8:30 p.m. at 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Auditions for four women to be in the cast of Savannah Sipping Society. Masks required.

2021 Tribute Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. at the College Station Hilton, 801 University Drive. The Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley will honor Sue M. Lee, Denise Fries and Timothy N. Bryan for their service to the community, along with KBTX-TV for its efforts to assist Brazos Valley nonprofit organizations during the pandemic.