EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Servant Leadership Club at A&M Consolidated High School is hosting a food drive on Friday to benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank. All canned and non-perishable food items will be accepted. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at A&M Consolidated High School.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
How to Train Your Dragon training kit, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. Pick up a training kit for fun activities related to training your own dragon. The kit covers things from dragon selection to crafting a dragon egg. These kits will be first come, first served and will be available at the Ringer Library’s youth services desk. 764-3416.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. Baylor Scott & White Hospital. A year-round open air market offering locally grown seasonal produce, herbs, olive oil, honey, eggs, fresh ground whole corn meal and grits, jams and jellies, pickles and more.
Painting with a Twist fundraiser for the Sexual Assault Resource Center, 6 to 8 p.m. An instructor will give an art lesson in a fun and relaxed environment. Admission is $37. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Christmas in July donation drive for the Brazos Church Pantry, 5:30 to 7 p.m., A&M United Methodist Church, 417 University Drive, College Station. Canned fruits and vegetables, individually-packaged sanitation wipes and dried beans are among the requested items. Check donations should be addressed directly to Brazos Church Pantry. https://www.am-umc.org/events/christmas-in-july-drive-thru-benefitting-the-brazos-church-pantry.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Trivia on The Green, 7 to 9 p.m. Century Square. Participants can have fun and win prizes by competing with friends to answer questions. www.century-square.com.
