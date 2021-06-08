Calendar for Tuesday

The Local at Lake Walk, 4 to 7 p.m., Lake Walk Town Center. A neighborhood artisan market with regional farmers, vendors, food trucks and music.

EXHIBITS

The Smithsonian Institution’s Water/Ways traveling exhibit, through July 17 at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit explores water’s environmental and cultural impact, including on climate, agriculture, transportation, industry and more. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

Outwards/Inwards, through July 6 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A mix of charcoal and digital media from Krislyn Koehn. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.