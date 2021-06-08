 Skip to main content
Calendar for Tuesday
Calendar for Tuesday

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Bedias Civic Association will have a barbecue fundraiser on June 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bedias Civic Center, 3652 Main St. Sandwiches and meat plates will be available. Proceeds from the event will help pay for the building’s new air conditioner.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Brazos County A&M Club meeting, noon at Embassy Suites, 201 University Drive in College Station. Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky will be the speaker. Tickets are $20. go.theeagle.com/bcamc.

LIVE MUSIC

Morgan Ashley, 7 p.m. at Ozona Grill & Bar, 520 Harvey Road in College Station. Free.

COVID-19 TESTING

St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.

Townshire Plaza kiosk, 1901 Texas Ave. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.

Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.

Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.

Zachry Engineering Complex, 125 Spence St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.

FARMERS MARKETS

South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station. Local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. Details: facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.

The Local at Lake Walk, 4 to 7 p.m., Lake Walk Town Center. A neighborhood artisan market with regional farmers, vendors, food trucks and music.

EXHIBITS

The Smithsonian Institution’s Water/Ways traveling exhibit, through July 17 at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit explores water’s environmental and cultural impact, including on climate, agriculture, transportation, industry and more. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

Outwards/Inwards, through July 6 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A mix of charcoal and digital media from Krislyn Koehn. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.

