Calendar for Tuesday

1 event to mark on your calendar
MSC Town Hall and the Texas A&M athletics department will present the 12th Jam Music Festival on Aug. 28 in Lot 62 on the Texas A&M University campus. Gates open at 1 p.m. and performers include Cam, Dayglow and Morgan Evans. Adult tickets are $45 and available at reedarena.com.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Jeep Night, 6 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Free drinks, a food truck and DJ, door prizes and more. Held the first Tuesday of every month.
Grow, Prosper and Lead, 5:30 p.m. at Embassy Suites, 201 University Drive in College Station. Networking, dinner and a presentation hosted by the Bryan-College Station chapter of the American Business Women's Association. The special guest is Judy Taylor, ABWA District II vice president. The cost is $35.
Gavin Matts comedy show, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina Jazz Bar, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $10 at roguecomedy.com.
42 Tournament, 7:30 p.m. at Mel’s Place, 3796 Tabor Road in Bryan. $10 entry.
FARMERS MARKETS
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station. Local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. Details: facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.
The Local at Lake Walk, 4 to 7 p.m., Lake Walk Town Center. A neighborhood artisan market with regional farmers, vendors, food trucks and music.
SUPPORT GROUPS
NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health family and peer recovery support groups, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 3705 S. College Ave., Bryan. Free support group for loved ones of someone with mental health issues, and separate free support group for individuals experiencing mental health or substance use disorders are held concurrently. Call 774-4713 for more information.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), 5:30 p.m. in the Quilters Cafe of the St. Joseph Rehabilitation Hospital, 1600 Joseph Drive in Bryan. A peer-led weight loss support group.
Al-Anon Family Group, 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan. The meeting is open to anyone affected by another’s use of alcohol.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Townshire Plaza kiosk, 1901 Texas Ave. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
Zachry Engineering Complex, 125 Spence St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
EXHIBITS
Revival: Visualizing Natural History Specimens in Art and Science, through Sept. 21 at the Reynolds Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. On display are visualizations generated by researchers and undergraduate students, artworks utilizing CT scanning technology, as well as the original preserved specimens. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Postcards from the Future: Paintings of Deluge, through July 17 at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. An exhibit of paintings about strange weather by Mary Ciani, who taught art at Texas A&M University.
The Smithsonian Institution’s Water/Ways traveling exhibit, through July 17 at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit explores water’s environmental and cultural impact, including on climate, agriculture, transportation, industry and more. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Outwards/Inwards, through Tuesday at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A mix of charcoal and digital media from Krislyn Koehn. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.