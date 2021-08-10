Calendar for Tuesday

The Chappell Hill Lavender Farm and Windy Winery in Washington County are hosting a Lavender and Wine Fest on Saturday at both locations. The Chappell Hill Lavender Farm will have craft vendors, live music, demonstrations and plants for sale, with activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Windy Winery will have grape stomping, music and wine tastings, with activities from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
COVID-19 vaccination clinic, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Crossroads Nursing and Rehabilitation, 611 Rose Marie Blvd. in Hearne. Free Moderna vaccines will be available to the community.
Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 9:30 to 11 a.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan. brazoschurchpantry.org.
Brazos Valley TROUPE film marathon, 12:30 p.m. at 3705 E. 29th St. in Bryan. A full day of Lin-Manuel Miranda films.
Coffee and Community, 7 p.m. at Central Church, 1991 F.M. 158 in College Station. Worship and fellowship hosted by Central Women’s Ministry.
Business Networking Lunch, noon at Ozona Bar & Grill, 520 Harvey Road in College Station. Meet local professionals over lunch. Hosted by Aggieland Professionals BNI.
Crazy Card Games with seniors, 2 to 4 p.m. at A&M United Methodist Church, 417 University Drive in College Station. Register at go.theeagle.com/cardgames.
Team roping practice, 6 p.m. at the Cowboy Church of Brenham arena, 4400 Texas 105 in Brenham.
Navasota public meeting, 5:30 p.m. at Navasota City Hall, 200 E. McAlpine St. The meeting will include an update on the city’s pedestrian and bicycle plan, with a chance for public input.
Bryan City Council workshop meeting, 2:30 p.m. at the Bryan Municipal Building, 300 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Agenda items include an update on the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget.
Somerville City Council meeting, 6:15 p.m. at the Somerville Senior Citizens Center, 17510 Texas 36 in Somerville.
42 Tournament, 7:30 p.m. at Mel’s Place, 3796 Tabor Road in Bryan. $10 entry.
Downtown Comedy, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina Jazz Bar, 201B W. 26th St. in Bryan. Free.
FARMERS MARKETS
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station. Local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. Details: facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.
The Local at Lake Walk, 4 to 7 p.m., Lake Walk Town Center. A neighborhood artisan market with regional farmers, vendors, food trucks and music.
SUPPORT GROUPS
NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health family and peer recovery support groups, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 3705 S. College Ave., Bryan. Free support group for loved ones of someone with mental health issues, and separate free support group for individuals experiencing mental health or substance use disorders are held concurrently. Call 774-4713 for more information.
Pink Alliance breast cancer support group, 6:30 p.m. at the Travis B. Bryan Jr. Community Room at The Bank and Trust, 2900 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free and open to all breast cancer patients and survivors.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
EXHIBITS
Body X Landscape, through Aug. 12 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. An exhibit by Trevor Coopersmith exploring the juxtapositions between humanity and the natural world. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Refrigerator Art, through Aug. 14 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes art created during the organization’s summer art camps. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Professional Artists of Central Texas, through Sept. 2 at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. Featuring works for sale from artists around the region.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Revival: Visualizing Natural History Specimens in Art and Science, through Sept. 21 at the Reynolds Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. On display are visualizations generated by researchers and undergraduate students, artworks utilizing CT scanning technology, as well as the original preserved specimens. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.