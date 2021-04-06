Calendar for Tuesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Texas A&M women’s golf team will host a fundraising tournament at Miramont Country Club on April 26. The entry fee includes lunch and a day of golf followed by cocktails and dinner. For more information, email yee@miramont.cc or call 361-7220.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Ship of Death, 12:20 p.m. online event. Historian and author Catharine Arnold will discuss the Spanish flu aboard the USS Leviathan in 1918 in an event presented by the Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs at the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M. For the Zoom link, visit tx.ag/arnold21.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College mobile van, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
FARMERS MARKETS
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station. Local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. Details: facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.
The Local at Lake Walk, 4 to 7 p.m., Lake Walk Town Center. A neighborhood artisan market with regional farmers, vendors, food trucks and music.
The Farmers Market at Grand Station, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 2400 Earl Rudder Freeway in College Station. Plants, organic meats, baked goods, local crafts, seasonal vegetables and more.
EXHIBITS
Metamorphosis, through Sunday at the Frame Gallery, 108 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. The exhibit is dedicated to sexual assault survivors, and the artwork is for sale with proceeds going to the Sexual Assault Resource Center. The Frame Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Architecture Faculty Biennial, through April 14 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. Artwork created outside the classroom by Texas A&M University College of Architecture faculty members. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Something Tangible, through May 20 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M University’s College of Architecture. Artist Bryan Florentin uses materials salvaged from demolition sites and common subjects from daily life to explore relationships between object and image. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
A Cast of Blues, through May 21 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibit highlights the men and women who defined the tradition of Mississippi blues music. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required. uart.tamu.edu/blues.
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.