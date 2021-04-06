Calendar for Tuesday

EXHIBITS

Metamorphosis, through Sunday at the Frame Gallery, 108 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. The exhibit is dedicated to sexual assault survivors, and the artwork is for sale with proceeds going to the Sexual Assault Resource Center. The Frame Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Architecture Faculty Biennial, through April 14 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. Artwork created outside the classroom by Texas A&M University College of Architecture faculty members. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required.

Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.