Calendar for Tuesday

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra will present its Premiere Market fundraiser Dec. 4 and 5 at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days and includes merchants selling home accessories, food, jewelry, clothing, toys and more. A shopping pass for both days can be purchased online for $5. For details, visit premieremarket.org.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Free testing for anyone over the age of 5, and you do not have to have symptoms to get tested. No appointment is needed, and you don’t have to get out of your vehicle. The tests are oral swab tests, and participants are asked not to eat, drink or smoke for 20 minutes before being tested.