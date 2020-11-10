Calendar for Tuesday

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra will present its Premiere Market fundraiser Dec. 4 and 5 at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days and includes merchants selling home accessories, food, jewelry, clothing, toys and more. A shopping pass for both days can be purchased online for $5. For details, visit premieremarket.org.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Free testing for anyone over the age of 5, and you do not have to have symptoms to get tested. No appointment is needed, and you don’t have to get out of your vehicle. The tests are oral swab tests, and participants are asked not to eat, drink or smoke for 20 minutes before being tested.
The Future of Rural Texas, noon to 1 p.m. through Friday. A free virtual symposium presented by the Texas Tribune, with topics including public and higher education, health care, natural resources, infrastructure investment, economic development, broadband access and more. https://bit.ly/3kAwRcS.
Business Over Breakfast, 9 a.m. at Embassy Suites in college Station. Join the city of College Station’s economic development team for the first in a series of conversations. Free breakfast and coffee.
Mingle for Meals, 10:30 a.m., an online fundraiser for the Brazos Valley Food Bank. Nine talks of three to five minutes, each highlighting someone that has been helped by various programs the Food Bank uses to fight hunger. The event will be broadcast at bvfb.org/m4m. Viewers will be encouraged to make donations through Nov. 19 with the goal of raising $75,000.
Brazos County A&M Club monthly luncheon, noon, online and in-person event at Embassy Suites in College Station. The featured speaker is Texas A&M University President Michael K. Young. COVID-19 precautions in place. Tickets are $20.
Cornhole tournament, 7 p.m. at Double Creek Crossing, 590 F.M. 1362 in Caldwell. Round robin tournament following by a single-elimination competition, with cash prizes for the top teams. All skills levels invited. $10.
The Local, 4 to 7 p.m. Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan. An outdoor market featuring artisans, farmers, producers and crafters selling foods, homemade soaps and handcrafted jewelry.
The Farmers Market at Grand Station, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 2400 Earl Rudder Freeway in College Station. Plants, organic meats, baked goods, local crafts, seasonal vegetables and more.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station. Local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. Details: facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.
Breastfeeding support group, 7 p.m. online event. Share your experiences, ask questions and meet friends. Hosted by La Leche League of Bryan-College Station. https://meet.google.com/yas-xetb-vcz?authuser=1.
Let’s Talk! Free English as a Second Language classes, 6:30 p.m. Christ United Methodist Church is hosting an online class that covers conversation and pronunciation and is for ages 18 and older. Registration is required. Call 204-2337.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
COVID-19 testing, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Free testing for anyone over the age of 5, and you do not have to have symptoms to get tested. No appointment is needed, and you don’t have to get out of your vehicle. The tests are oral swab tests, and participants are asked not to eat, drink or smoke for 20 minutes before being tested.
Veterans Day observance, 11 a.m. at American Legion Post 159, 101 Waco St. in Bryan. Music, keynote speech and rifle volley. Outdoor event with social distancing and COVID-19 precautions.
Veterans Day ceremony, 5:30 p.m. at the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial plaza in College Station’s Veterans Park. A reading of veteran names will be followed by music, presentations and a rifle salute. U.S. Rep. Bill Flores will be the featured speaker. Masks and social distancing required.
Honoring Blinn College Veterans, online event starting at 11 a.m. Blinn College veterans will be sharing their stories throughout the day as part of the Communication Studies Fall 2020 Speaker Series. The featured speaker, from noon to 1 p.m., is Chris Marrs, executive dean of the RELLIS Campus. The Zoom meeting ID is 890 5424 2734; passcode: Speech.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Pilates mat session, 11:45 a.m., online event. Classical floor exercises that strengthen and lengthen muscles, increase flexibility and enhance posture. No prior Pilates experience needed; for all levels. Register for a Zoom link via the “Flourish TAMU” app or at www.wellnessliving.com/signup/flourishtamu.
