Calendar for Tuesday

The Texas Renaissance Festival opens its 47th season Oct. 9 at the festival grounds in Todd Mission. The festival runs on weekends through Nov. 28, including the Friday after Thanksgiving. Tickets can be purchased at texrenfest.com. TUESDAY EVENTS Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships. A&M Garden Club coffee social, 9:30 to 11 a.m. at GoghGogh Coffee Co., 2501 Texas Ave. in College Station. Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 9:30 to 11 a.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan. brazoschurchpantry.org. Breakaway worship, 9 p.m. at Reed Arena on the Texas A&M campus. Students gather for worship and music. Everyone welcome. breakawayministries.org. Adult Anime Club, 5:30 p.m. at Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. English Conversation Circle, 2 to 3 p.m. at Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Practice speaking English. All levels welcome. Walk ‘n Talk: Rethink Your Drink, 10 a.m. at Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. An eight-week series on topics that focus on beverages that support hydration, nutrition and healthy weight, followed by a walk outside. Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. Email mench4332@tamu.edu for information. Blood drive, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Navasota First United Methodist Church, 616 Holland St. Brazos Valley Stitchers Stitch-In, 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1200 Foxfire Drive in College Station. Everyone interested in the art of embroidery is invited. Bring your own stitching project to work on. FARMERS MARKETS South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station. Local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. Details: facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket. The Local at Lake Walk, 4 to 7 p.m., Lake Walk Town Center, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. A neighborhood artisan market with regional farmers, vendors, food trucks and music. SUPPORT GROUPS Celebrate Recovery, 7 p.m. at Grace Bible Church’s Southwood campus, 1901 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. A 12-step Christian-based program to find freedom from shame, guilt, anger, depression and despair. Pink Alliance breast cancer support group, 6:30 p.m. at the Travis B. Bryan Jr. Community Room at The Bank and Trust, 2900 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free and open to all breast cancer patients and survivors. NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health online family support groups, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free support group for loved ones of someone with mental health issues. Call 774-4713 for more information. Register at go.theeagle.com/namibv. Al-Anon Family Group, 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan. The meeting is open to anyone affected by another’s use of alcohol. Stroke support group, 2:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Rehabilitation Hospital, 1600 Joseph Drive in Bryan. For stroke survivors and their family, friends and caregivers. Masks are required. COVID-19 TESTING St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com. Lincoln Community Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com. Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com. Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com. Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required. Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required. EXHIBITS A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words, through Oct. 20 at the Wright Gallery in the Langford Architecture Building on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features autobiographical drawings that reference artist Mayuko Ono Gray’s daily life and experience living in Japan and the U.S. The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Talent, Technology and Technique, through Oct. 1 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features more than 60 works that explore how artists use technologies and technique. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Evocative Objects: Still Life Painting in Texas, through Oct. 3 at the Stark Art Gallery in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. uart.tamu.edu/evocative.