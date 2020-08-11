Calendar for Tuesday

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity is hosting its second annual Tees for Keys golf tournament on Sept. 14 at Traditions Club. Lunch will be provided. Tickets for mulligans and the putting contest are available for purchase at the registration table on the day of the event. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
BCS Together Back to School Donation Drive-Thru, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The BCS Together Closet, 3811 Old College Road, Bryan. Drive by with your physical or financial donations to help children on the welfare system. Drop off diapers and wipes, kids' toothbrushes and toothpaste, kids' clothing and pajamas, toys for toddlers and teens, socks and underwear.
Gratitude Noon AL-Anon meeting, noon to 1 p.m. A&M Church of Christ building, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway South, College Station. Enter at the office entrance for directions to the meeting room. Masks are encouraged. Held every Wednesday.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Living Healthy During COVID, 1 p.m. CHI St. Joseph Health MatureWell Lifestyle Center. Information on living healthy during COVID. To register, call 731-6129 or email mbuenger@st-joseph.org.
Trivia Night on The Green, 7 to 9 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Compete with friends each week to answer questions about sports, history and music and specific categories like cartoons, architecture, fashion and more.
The Coach Blair Charities 17th annual Celebration Dinner, 6 p.m. Brazos County Expo. Dinner will feature a live and silent auction. Drinks and dinner are included with the purchase of a $20 ticket. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
FRIDAY
LIVE MUSIC
Shayne Porter & The Shady Trees, 7:30 p.m. Courtyard at Cavalry Court.
Summer Sounds, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Lake Walk Town Center. Featuring Brazos Authority. Social distancing is encouraged.
Moonlight Music, 7 to 9 p.m. Ronin Farm & Restaurant. Featuring Rachel Postma and Joe Hamiter. ronintx.com.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Horeseman’s Market Day, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Brazos County Expo. Buy, sell, trade all things equine. Booths are $30 prepaid or $40 at the door.
Wellness Weekend, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lake Walk Town Center. Featuring yoga and paddle boards at Lake Walk. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.
Grooves on the Green, 7 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Texas A&M Sports Car Club presents Coffee & Cars, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Century Square. Part of the Sundays at The Square series. Browse the diverse collections of cars ranging from classics to exotics. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
Brazos Natural Foods 32nd anniversary celebration, 2:30 to 6 p.m. Brazos Natural Foods.
